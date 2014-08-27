Details Emerge About Duggar Fan Who Experienced Joy-Anna's In-Law's 'Camp of Horrors'

There's been a lot of Duggar drama lately (mostly involving Jim Bob Duggar) but now, Austin Forsyth and his family are getting dragged into it, too. After a Reddit AMA that went down this week, it seems like Austin's family camp is actually pretty horrible -- at least, if the person doing the AMA is telling the truth, anyway.
We've heard a lot about the Forsyth's family camp over the years.
We've seen the Duggars visit quite a bit on Counting On, and it seems like Austin and Joy-Anna spend plenty of time there, too. The camp, Fort Rock Family Camp, seems like a great place to hang out, run around, and enjoy being in nature ... but apparently, it's also a place where others will try to force their personal beliefs on the people who attend the camp each summer.
Recently, someone who's been to the camp shared what they learned there on Reddit.
Parts of the post on the Duggar-related subreddit have been deleted, but fortunately, The Hollywood Gossip has all the info ... and y'all, it's bad.
The person attended the camp in October 2015, and they were drawn to it because of what big fans of the Duggars they were. But quickly, it became obvious that something was off about it ... especially when they were shown censored photos of famous works of art when there were only adults in the room.
The camp attendee also shared that dancing was strictly forbidden.
"While walking around, we found pamphlets detailing the evils of CCM or Contemporary Christian Music and any music that made you want to dance," they wrote. "Apparently, dancing is only sexual. Defrauding, if you will. The only appropriate music to them are old hymns."
We know the Duggars definitely don't encourage dancing among their kids, but ... this is a lot to take in.
There were also cult-like lectures ... including one from Jim Bob and Michelle themselves.
They were warned about the dangers of sending their kids to public school, and then Jim Bob and Michelle got up to speak, which the poster said was "the absolute cherry on the freak cake."
"[Michelle] didn’t talk. Like I don’t know if she wasn’t allowed but she barely said a word, just stared up at JB like he was gold," they wrote, adding, "It’s been awhile but I realized then that this was a cult ... and I was scarily close to it."
Fortunately, it sounds like the poster saw the light ... but it's still worrying for others who will go to the camp.
We know that Austin may buy into his family's belief system ... and if Jim Bob and Michelle have participated so much, there's no doubt that it's influenced Joy greatly, too.
We just hope this couple figures out as they get older that there's more than one right way to live their lives, and if they don't want to live exactly how their families have, they don't have to.
In the meantime, maybe this camp could start offering regular camp stuff, like horseback riding and 'smores making? That sounds a bit more appealing to us ...
