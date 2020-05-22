Royal Expert Reveals Why 'B-List Actress' Meghan Markle Couldn't Cut It as a Royal

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said Meghan and Kate both went through training before marrying into the family.

In an interview with 9Honey, Nicholl opened up about Meghan and Kate needing to be taught how to be royal, since neither of them came from the same background as their husbands. Sounds reasonable enough.

"Both Meghan and Kate married into the royal family as commoners, albeit one as a well-known actress who was older and perhaps had more life experience, but they both married-in really not knowing the mechanisms of the royal family, protocols, everything that really needed to be learnt," Nicholl said.