Royal Expert Reveals Why 'B-List Actress' Meghan Markle Couldn't Cut It as a Royal

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
After having years in the entertainment industry under her belt, we'd think that Meghan Markle would have been prepped and ready for royal life after marrying Prince Harry ... but apparently, that may not necessarily be true. According to a royal expert, Meghan's experience as a "B-list actress" in Hollywood did not prepare her for this -- and honestly, nothing could have.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl said Meghan and Kate both went through training before marrying into the family.
Nicholl said that maybe Meghan thought she wouldn't need training after being a 'B-list actress' -- harsh! -- but she definitely did.
Despite the B-list slight, though, Nicholl does seem to be rooting for Meghan here.
Nicholl also guesses that life was a lot harder for Meghan and Harry than they let on.
For what it's worth, it truly seems like Meghan has done the very best she could.
