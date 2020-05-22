New Jeffrey Epstein Doc Accuses Queen Elizabeth's Son of 'Groping' a Young Woman

Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty Images
It's hard to say if the Prince Andrew scandal will ever fade from public memory, but this new special definitely isn't going to help. Apparently, a new Netflix docuseries about Jeffrey Epstein could reveal even more dirt on Andrew than what has already surfaced, and let's just say we have a feeling that Queen Elizabeth is really, really going to be unhappy.
To recap, earlier this year, Andrew did an interview with the BBC talking about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
A new documentary about Jeffrey Epstein is about to hit Netflix.
The series, called Filthy Rich, consists of four episodes and will hit Netflix in full on Wednesday, May 27.
"Stories from survivors fuel this docuseries examining how convinced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry out his abuses," noted the streaming service's description of the series.
Given his connection to Epstein, Prince Andrew will be discussed in this too.
New details about Andrew and Virginia Roberts are included in the documentary.
Even more details about Andrew and Virginia's alleged encounter have surfaced in the meantime.
Andrew should probably brace himself for the storm that's coming.
