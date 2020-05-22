New Jeffrey Epstein Doc Accuses Queen Elizabeth's Son of 'Groping' a Young Woman

To recap, earlier this year, Andrew did an interview with the BBC talking about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Obviously, Andrew confirming he was friends with a sex offender isn't great, and he also took the opportunity to deny that he ever had sex with Virginia Roberts while she was underage.

Andrew participating in this interview wasn't a good look for the royal family, and ultimately, he ended up stepping down from his royal duties for the time being.

Now, it sounds like things for Andrew are about to get even worse.