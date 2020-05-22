New Jeffrey Epstein Doc Accuses Queen Elizabeth's Son of 'Groping' a Young Woman

It's hard to say if the Prince Andrew scandal will ever fade from public memory, but this new special definitely isn't going to help. Apparently, a new Netflix docuseries about Jeffrey Epstein could reveal even more dirt on Andrew than what has already surfaced, and let's just say we have a feeling that Queen Elizabeth is really, really going to be unhappy. 

  • To recap, earlier this year, Andrew did an interview with the BBC talking about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. 

    Prince Andrew
    Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

    Obviously, Andrew confirming he was friends with a sex offender isn't great, and he also took the opportunity to deny that he ever had sex with Virginia Roberts while she was underage. 

    Andrew participating in this interview wasn't a good look for the royal family, and ultimately, he ended up stepping down from his royal duties for the time being. 

    Now, it sounds like things for Andrew are about to get even worse.

  • A new documentary about Jeffrey Epstein is about to hit Netflix. 

    The series, called Filthy Rich, consists of four episodes and will hit Netflix in full on Wednesday, May 27. 

    "Stories from survivors fuel this docuseries examining how convinced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry out his abuses," noted the streaming service's description of the series.

    Given his connection to Epstein, Prince Andrew will be discussed in this too. 

  • New details about Andrew and Virginia Roberts are included in the documentary. 

    Prince Andrew
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    According to Town & Country, former Epstein employee Steve Skully addressed what he witnessed in the early 2000s when he, Epstein, and Andrew were at Epstein's private island in the Carribbean.

    In the documentary, Skully said: 

    "Jeffrey hung out with a lot of powerful and well-known figures both politically and financially, and I mean British royalty. It was probably around 2004, I saw Prince Andrew. He was at the pool. He was with at that time an unknown girl to me. She was young. She didn't have any top on. They were engaged in foreplay. He was grabbing her, and grinding against her."

    Given that Andrew has denied doing this in the past ... this is not good.

  • Even more details about Andrew and Virginia's alleged encounter have surfaced in the meantime. 

    Prince Andrew
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    In an interview with the Sun, Skully shared more about Andrew, and the situation just keeps getting worse. 

    "He was grabbing her a-- and stuff like that. They were kissing. He was grinding against her and groping her," Skully told the outlet, adding, "She wasn't resisting in any manner whatsoever. The look on Andrew's face was excitement. They were bumping and grinding and fooling around for five, six, seven minutes and they then laid back down on the lounge chairs and continued."

  • Andrew should probably brace himself for the storm that's coming. 

    Prince Andrew
    Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

    We have a feeling that the Queen is especially not going to be pleased about this development ... and maybe we'll get a new statement from the palace or from Andrew himself, given the seriousness of the allegations.

    Whatever's going on, we hope the royals are ready to face it head on, because it's definitely not going to be pretty.

