Kate Middleton Gave Meghan Markle a Subtle Nod During Recent Video Call

At this point, it's common knowledge that Kate Middleton has been withholding a hidden talent for years: The ability to consistently nail the dress code for video calls. So far, everything the Duchess of Cambridge has worn while staying at home has hit it out of the park, and her latest look is no exception. But making Kate's latest Zoom outfit all the more memorable is the fact that she gave an undeniable nod to Meghan Markle.
On Thursday, William and Kate participated in a virtual bingo game.
The game -- where they even took turns as callers -- was with residents of the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff. According to the Kensington Royal Instagram page, the duke and duchess popped in to thank "care workers across the UK for their tireless efforts as they continue to look after the most vulnerable in our society." Very cute idea.
The dress -- a springy delight -- was something Kate has already worn.
And lest anyone forgot ... Kate was with Meghan when she debuted the dress!
Kate may have given a nod to her sis-in-law on another occasion recently, too.
For UK Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, the duchess spoke with midwives, health visitors, and new parents -- and during the video call, royal fans couldn't help but notice that Kate was rocking a half-up hairdo, which happened to be the exact hairdo Meghan Markle had worn for her Zoom call a few days prior. Coincidence?
Was Kate giving a subtle shout-out to Meghan with her latest dress?
