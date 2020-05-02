Kate Middleton Gave Meghan Markle a Subtle Nod During Recent Video Call

Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

meghan markle, kate middleton
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

At this point, it's common knowledge that Kate Middleton has been withholding a hidden talent for years: The ability to consistently nail the dress code for video calls. So far, everything the Duchess of Cambridge has worn while staying at home has hit it out of the park, and her latest look is no exception. But making Kate's latest Zoom outfit all the more memorable is the fact that she gave an undeniable nod to Meghan Markle

  • On Thursday, William and Kate participated in a virtual bingo game. 

    The game -- where they even took turns as callers -- was with residents of the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff. According to the Kensington Royal Instagram page, the duke and duchess popped in to thank "care workers across the UK for their tireless efforts as they continue to look after the most vulnerable in our society." Very cute idea.

    • Advertisement

  • The dress -- a springy delight -- was something Kate has already worn. 

    kate middleton, prince george
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    In 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge rocked the cheery pink and white L.K.Bennett 'Madison' dress for a day of watching polo with her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. (She also, as someone well-known for their love of recycling clothes, wore the dress to judge the Blue Peter Royal Garden Competition in September.)

  • And lest anyone forgot ... Kate was with Meghan when she debuted the dress!

    meghan markle, kate middleton, archie
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Cute, right? The polo outing happened shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed baby Archie into the world. And from the looks of things, the day -- which was pretty much a royal playdate -- was positively lovely. Man, we really miss seeing photos of Kate and Meghan hanging out together, real casual-like. That was a time. 

  • Kate may have given a nod to her sis-in-law on another occasion recently, too. 

    For UK Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, the duchess spoke with midwives, health visitors, and new parents -- and during the video call, royal fans couldn't help but notice that Kate was rocking a half-up hairdo, which happened to be the exact hairdo Meghan Markle had worn for her Zoom call a few days prior. Coincidence?

  • Was Kate giving a subtle shout-out to Meghan with her latest dress?

    meghan markle, kate middleton
    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Obviously, we'll never know. But one thing we do know is that we'd love to see Meghan and Kate join forces again sometime. They may live on separate continents these days, but we're telling ourselves these two duchesses still keep in touch. And once the world health situation settles down, we hope to see them chatting it up at Wimbledon like the old days.

royals kate middleton

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement