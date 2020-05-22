Lori Loughlin Is 'Scared' of Serving Jail Time After Pleading Guilty

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
More than a year after Lori Loughlin's involvement in the college admissions scandal came to light, we finally know what her fate will be ... and the former Fuller House star isn't too happy about it. Reportedly, Lori's "scared" about serving jail time now that she's officially agreed to take a plea deal that was offered to her and husband Mossimo Giannulli.

... and we don't blame her.

  • On Thursday, news broke that Lori and Mossimo are headed to jail. 

    Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli
    JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

    After months of public debate about what this couple would end up doing, we finally found out how this will all play out. Lori and Mossimo accepted a plea deal that would land Lori in jail for two months -- along with a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community service -- while Mossimo's punishment is a bit heftier: five months of jail, a $250,000 fine, and his own two years of supervised release that includes 250 hours of community service.

  • Now, a source close to Lori says she's beginning to freak out a bit. 

    Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli
    Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    According to what insiders close to the family told Entertainment Tonight, Lori is "hanging in there," but at the same time, she's "scared" of what her jail time might be like. Sure, two months is a relatively short period of time... but who knows what could happen? 

    There's still no official date on when Lori's sentence will begin, BTW, so the uncertainty has to be weighing on her, too. 

  • Fortunately, it does sound like pleading guilty could help the way the public sees her. 

    Lori Loughlin
    SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

    As image consultant Amanda Sanders told Us Weekly, admitting fault will only help Lori in the long run, especially if she wants her career to come back from this. "Her guilty plea absolutely helps her image because it’s an admission of wrongdoing and her not trying to cheat the system," Sanders said. "People know there was wrongdoing and she is finally admitting it."

    Still, Sanders said it would have been better for Lori to admit guilt a long time ago.

    "[When] you’re innocent for a year and change your mind with a guilty plea, it comes off as arrogant," she added. "I don't think she would have hurt her career and family as much if she had been upfront with the courts and legal authorities right away."

  • The upside? This situation has reportedly brought her family even closer together.

    Lori Loughlin, Isabella Giannulli, Olivia Jade Giannulli
    Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Sephora Collection

    ET's source added that Isabella and Olivia Jade's relationship with their mother is now stronger than ever after everything they've been through.

    The insider said: 

    "They were always a close-knit family but they are more bonded than ever before. The girls have matured a great deal and Lori now accepts them both individually for who they are and who they want to be.They have grown up a great deal through this experience. The girls know how much their mother loves them and what she will sacrifice for a better life for them, but they also realize no one is above the law. Right now their hope is that the judge will accept their pleas and they can move forward. Not knowing their future has been torturous for the family."

    At least there's a (tiny) silver lining? 

  • Next, a judge will have to sign off on Lori and Mossimo's pleas. 

    Lori Loughlin
    SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

    It's obviously good to know where they stand now -- 14 months after this whole thing began -- but there is still so much that's unknown about their future. We're definitely curious to see how the rest of this situation plays out... and whether or not Lori and Mossimo both end up serving their full sentences. 

    Only time can tell, and hopefully, Lori's preparing herself. 

