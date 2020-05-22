Lori Loughlin Is 'Scared' of Serving Jail Time After Pleading Guilty

Fortunately, it does sound like pleading guilty could help the way the public sees her.

As image consultant Amanda Sanders told Us Weekly, admitting fault will only help Lori in the long run, especially if she wants her career to come back from this. "Her guilty plea absolutely helps her image because it’s an admission of wrongdoing and her not trying to cheat the system," Sanders said. "People know there was wrongdoing and she is finally admitting it."

Still, Sanders said it would have been better for Lori to admit guilt a long time ago.

"[When] you’re innocent for a year and change your mind with a guilty plea, it comes off as arrogant," she added. "I don't think she would have hurt her career and family as much if she had been upfront with the courts and legal authorities right away."

