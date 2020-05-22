Lori Loughlin Is 'Scared' of Serving Jail Time After Pleading Guilty

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
More than a year after Lori Loughlin's involvement in the college admissions scandal came to light, we finally know what her fate will be ... and the former Fuller House star isn't too happy about it. Reportedly, Lori's "scared" about serving jail time now that she's officially agreed to take a plea deal that was offered to her and husband Mossimo Giannulli.
... and we don't blame her.
On Thursday, news broke that Lori and Mossimo are headed to jail.
Now, a source close to Lori says she's beginning to freak out a bit.
Fortunately, it does sound like pleading guilty could help the way the public sees her.
The upside? This situation has reportedly brought her family even closer together.
Next, a judge will have to sign off on Lori and Mossimo's pleas.
