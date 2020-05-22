15 Times Jim Bob Duggar Was Accused of Doing the Most to His Family



duggarfam/Instagram After watching the Duggar family for so long on TLC, it goes without saying that Jim Bob Duggar and his wife, Michelle Duggar, do things a lot differently than many parents choose to. From their controversial methods of parenting, to the way they shelter their kids from mainstream entertainment and traditional dating as teens, they have a lot of say in the way they all live their lives -- including the kids who are over 18 and still living under their roof. But lately, more and more has been coming out about how Jim Bob tries to control his family -- especially the adult children -- and it's starting to become a bit disturbing.

While behind-the-scenes intel about what Jim Bob does when the cameras aren't rolling has slowly trickled out over the years (as it's bound to do), lately, Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, has been a major source of the shady ways his father-in-law behaves when no one's looking. And since Derick opened the flood gates, it's kind of incredible to see how quickly anonymous sources are sharing their own dirt on the big family's patriarch.

Read on for all the ways Jim Bob has been accused of doing the most to his family. His behavior has been all over the map -- from potentially illegal to just a bit unethical. (As a note, many of these reports haven't actually been confirmed yet.) But even if just a fraction of them are true, it seems like Jim Bob has a lot of explaining to do.

There's definitely a storm coming for him... and it's not going to be pretty.