15 Times Jim Bob Duggar Was Accused of Doing the Most to His Family

After watching the Duggar family for so long on TLC, it goes without saying that Jim Bob Duggar and his wife, Michelle Duggar, do things a lot differently than many parents choose to. From their controversial methods of parenting, to the way they shelter their kids from mainstream entertainment and traditional dating as teens, they have a lot of say in the way they all live their lives -- including the kids who are over 18 and still living under their roof. But lately, more and more has been coming out about how Jim Bob tries to control his family -- especially the adult children -- and it's starting to become a bit disturbing.
While behind-the-scenes intel about what Jim Bob does when the cameras aren't rolling has slowly trickled out over the years (as it's bound to do), lately, Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, has been a major source of the shady ways his father-in-law behaves when no one's looking. And since Derick opened the flood gates, it's kind of incredible to see how quickly anonymous sources are sharing their own dirt on the big family's patriarch.
Read on for all the ways Jim Bob has been accused of doing the most to his family. His behavior has been all over the map -- from potentially illegal to just a bit unethical. (As a note, many of these reports haven't actually been confirmed yet.) But even if just a fraction of them are true, it seems like Jim Bob has a lot of explaining to do.
There's definitely a storm coming for him... and it's not going to be pretty.
Withholding the 'Counting On' Paychecks1
Back in December, Derick let it slip while replying to Instagram comments that not only did Jim Bob not pay his children for filming Counting On, but he made them think that there actually weren't any paychecks at all -- making it sound like TLC was reimbursing them for expenses while filming, because doing the show was one of the ways they could minister to the world. Jim Bob hasn't confirmed this yet, but it's pretty shady if it's true.
Forbidding Jill From Visiting2
During the same Instagram rant, Derick revealed that Jill Duggar is no longer allowed to visit her parents' house without Jim Bob being home... unless, of course, he grants her permission in extenuating circumstances. It's pretty heartbreaking to hear that Jill may not be able to spend time with her family -- including her younger siblings -- without her father's express permission to do so.
Negotiating Everyone's Salary in Private3
According to a tweet from Derick, not only did Jim Bob withhold Counting On pay from his children, but he also took charge of the salary negotiations for everyone in the family -- without actually involving them in any part of it. If this is true, it's pretty worrisome, especially since many of the children in his family who film for the show are adults over the age of 18 and probably would have wanted to at least be kept in the loop.
Lawyering Up4
After Derick began spilling all kinds of tea about what his father-in-law is reportedly doing behind the scenes, another report came out by way of The Hollywood Gossip that Jim Bob is lawyering up before Derick has the chance to release a tell-all that could put him in even more hot water.
"He's definitely gonna do his book, and when he does his book, Jim Bob is done. He is done," a source told the outlet. "He's already got four or five big lawyers -- I mean big lawyers -- who have done a lot of research as far as the contracts from TLC go."
Using Money as a Way to Control His Adult Children5
Going back to the Counting On paycheck debacle, the source also told The Hollywood Gossip that, although the money is supposed to go to the kids as they come of age, instead, Jim Bob supposedly distributes it in his own way -- often using it to manipulate his children into doing what he wants them to do.
The unnamed insider said:
"He builds these kids the way he wants them to be. And then what happens is, when they get away from Jim Bob and they see how things really are, it's hard for them to live in that family. Jim Bob has instilled and browbeaten and berated these kids and built them the way he wants them to be, and then when they get a taste of things that aren't his way, but are still right, he just can't handle it. It's definitely cultish."
Acting Differently When the Cameras Are Off6
As another insider told The Hollywood Gossip recently, Jim Bob and Michelle also act like totally different people when the TLC cameras aren't rolling. Their sweet demeanors go right out the window.
"Jim Bob's a totally different animal when the camera's not on him," said the insider. "So is his wife. I've seen her in a howling mood when she thinks no one's around. You'd be in the hallway, or you'd be in the office, and all of a sudden, you hear her spouting off at these kids or running after them with a spoon or a spatula."
Disowning Jinger Duggar7
Another source told THG that Jim Bob disowned Jinger for moving out to California -- even though she was a married adult who can obviously make her own decisions -- because he didn't like her rebellious personality. Apparently, he even refused to even try to make amends until someone at church told him his reputation was in danger.
"About a week or two later [Jim Bob and the rest of the family] went out to California to try and make amends,” the source said. “Jeremy and Jinger, they’re not doing anything wrong out there in L.A. As far as wearing pants and trimming her hair, that’s normal life."
Spying on His Adult Children8
During a livestream that Jim Bob and Michelle did back in May, they revealed that they use a software called Covenant Eyes. While it's certainly reasonable for parents to keep an eye on what their younger kids are doing on the internet, these two admitted that they also use it to monitor the activity of their adult children until they move out... meaning that Jana, at 30, is still being supervised.
Asking His Kids About Their "Impure Thoughts"9
In the same livestream, the couple shared that each night, they ask their kids to share any "impure thoughts" they've had during the day, as well as what they might be struggling with. It's good to allow their children to speak freely, but pushing them to share whatever thoughts their parents might deem as impure sounds a bit controlling... especially for the kids over 18.
Marrying Josiah Off to Keep Him From Rebelling10
A source told The Hollywood Gossip that Josiah was becoming too fond of "the outside world" as a teen, so Jim Bob rushed to find him the perfect person to settle down with. His courtship with Marjorie Jackson didn't work out, so that left him marrying Lauren Swanson.
"How that marriage came about, Jim Bob made some sort of deal with Dwain [Swanson] and said, 'We've got to do something about Josiah,' he said. "Because he's nuts; he's totally nuts," an insider told the site.
Shutting Down Josiah's Social Media11
In the same report, a source revealed that Josiah had a secret Facebook account that he tried to hide from his parents, but when Jim Bob found out, he immediately pulled the plug.
"It was gone in an instant, and you heard nothing from Josiah for a long time," the source said. "It turned Josiah's world upside down. He was flying under that deal, and where he screwed up is, he posted a picture that he took right in his own driveway. And people who know him know that driveway."
Keeping Jana Duggar From Her BFF12
In yet another case of a source sharing more dirt with The Hollywood Gossip, there's also been a report that Jana has feelings for BFF Laura DeMasie, and since Jim Bob knows this, he reportedly does whatever he can to keep them from spending any time alone together. Regardless of who Jana might have feelings for, it's a bummer to hear her dad might be controlling her time at 30 years old like this.
He "Trains" His Kids13
Earlier this year, Jill shared the above Instagram post on her own Instagram Story, writing, "beautiful. So good," as if it was something that applied to her. At the time, it seemed like she was insinuating that her parents have "trained" her more than parented her, which would have hurt their relationship as she grew up, and that's led to her own issues into adulthood.
Locking His Son Out of Certain Apps14
Not only has Jim Bob been monitoring his kids' cell phone use, but he's also admitted in a 2015 interview with Covenant Eyes (via The Ashley's Reality Roundup) that he only allows his sons to have certain capabilities on their cell phones to begin with.
"Young men would have more of a struggle seeing bad stuff, so what we’ve done with the smartphones that we’ve had, we’ve actually locked out Safari and any Internet search at all, and then we’ve just had basic apps," he said. "We have emails and just the basic things on the phones for the guys. But … even on the maps and things there are some ways to see some bad things, and that’s a struggle."
Giving Potential Son-in-Laws a Weird Questionnaire15
We already know that Jim Bob plays a pretty big role in his daughters' courtships, and apparently, that role includes a creepy questionnaire he asks the guys to fill out before they can date his daughters. It reportedly includes over 400 questions, covering all the bases -- like PDA, wearing pants, past relationship history, and even how they plan to parent in the future.