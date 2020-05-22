20 Lesser-Known Royals Who Are Making Their Own Splash

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Most royal news is dominated by reports on the core royals -- like Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle -- and Harry and Meghan aren't even technically royals anymore. The queen gets a fair amount of coverage, as do Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, but beyond them, the other royals just don't have the same spotlight ... and there is a lot of other royals. Not only does the British monarchy have tons of Earls and Dukes and Ladies and Lords, but there are royal families all over the world with young royals worth paying attention to. The monarchies of Denmark, Sweden, Morocco, Belgium, Jordan, and more deserve our recognition just as much as the UK royalty does.

Because many of the modern royals on this list aren't immediately in line for the throne, they have a bit more normalcy to their lives. Many of them even work -- especially the royals from Greece -- because that monarchy was abolished a few decades ago. The Greek princes and princesses have no choice but to forge a living on their own.

Prince Harry probably always wished he was a Princess Eugenie or a Lady Kitty Spencer so he could work for a living -- not having to attend as many royal functions and going fairly unnoticed. Princess Eugenie even gets to have a personal Instagram account (!) ... not that Harry would necessarily want that. Now that Harry is no longer a royal, he can do what he pleases -- but these modern day royals are following the rules of their monarchies while also striking out on their own.

... and they're certainly ones to watch.