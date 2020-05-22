20 Lesser-Known Royals Who Are Making Their Own Splash

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Most royal news is dominated by reports on the core royals -- like Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle -- and Harry and Meghan aren't even technically royals anymore. The queen gets a fair amount of coverage, as do Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, but beyond them, the other royals just don't have the same spotlight ... and there is a lot of other royals. Not only does the British monarchy have tons of Earls and Dukes and Ladies and Lords, but there are royal families all over the world with young royals worth paying attention to.
The monarchies of Denmark, Sweden, Morocco, Belgium, Jordan, and more deserve our recognition just as much as the UK royalty does.
Because many of the modern royals on this list aren't immediately in line for the throne, they have a bit more normalcy to their lives. Many of them even work -- especially the royals from Greece -- because that monarchy was abolished a few decades ago. The Greek princes and princesses have no choice but to forge a living on their own.
Prince Harry probably always wished he was a Princess Eugenie or a Lady Kitty Spencer so he could work for a living -- not having to attend as many royal functions and going fairly unnoticed. Princess Eugenie even gets to have a personal Instagram account (!) ... not that Harry would necessarily want that. Now that Harry is no longer a royal, he can do what he pleases -- but these modern day royals are following the rules of their monarchies while also striking out on their own.
... and they're certainly ones to watch.
Princess Beatrice of York1
Prince Andrew's oldest child is Princess Beatrice. Once upon a time, she was just known as a guest at Kate Middleton's wedding who had a strange looking hat. She's since come into her own, and was even supposed to have her own wedding this year to real estate tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The ceremony has been delayed for the time being until things look a little better in the world.
Princess Eugenie of York2
Beatrice's younger sister is Eugenie who got married in 2018 to handsome wine merchant Jack Brooksbank. Her royal wedding was attended by all the most illustrious royals, including Will, Kate, Meghan, and Harry. Princess Eugenie is one of the few British monarchy members with her own Instagram account, and royal fans should certainly follow along.
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden3
As the second child to the King and Queen of Sweden, Carl Philip is kind of like Sweden's version of Prince Harry. He's fourth in line to the throne -- behind his sister and her two children -- and that seems to be just fine by him. (He's busy being a husband to his charming wife and father.) Carl also has his own Instagram that's worth a follow.
Princess Sofia of Sweden4
Princess Sofia is the Meghan Markle to Prince Carl Philip. Like Meghan, Sofia has been on TV and was a contestant on the reality show Paradise Hotel, where singles camped out in a luxury resort while they tried to fall in love. Sofia ended up finding love outside the show with a real-life prince, but she hasn't let royal life stifle her true sense of self. The happy couple even had a Swedish rendition of Rihanna's "Umbrella" played at their wedding.
Arthur Chatto5
Princess Margaret's grandson is 21 years old and seemingly just as spirited as the queen's sister was. He even became the first royal to Instagram a shirtless selfie -- although he later deleted it. Arthur is not in the major royal limelight, but he was important enough to get an invite to Harry and Meghan's wedding, along with his older brother, Sam.
Those are some bragging rights for sure.
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium6
At just 18, Belgium's young Princess Elisabeth is already stepping up for her country. According to People magazine, she recently enrolled in the Royal Military Academy in Brussels, stating proudly that "the country can count on me." Elisabeth is young, but she's also next in line for the Belgian throne, and she takes her future as queen seriously.
"I realize that I still have a lot to learn. I will also focus on that in the coming years: trying to understand the world better — and helping to improve it, by giving the best of myself," she said after her 18th birthday.
Go, girl!
Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark7
The Greek monarchy has since been abolished, but its royal family retains their titles. Had the throne still existed, Prince Philippos would have been eighth in line. Now that he doesn't have the perks of being a royal, he's focused on living a relatively private life without social media and rarely attending events -- although Philippos was spotted at Princess Victoria of Sweden's wedding. Now, he reportedly lives in New York and works as a financial analyst.
Zara Tindall8
Princess Anne's daughter Zara doesn't have a royal title, because her parents chose not to give her one -- much like Meghan and Harry did for Archie. Zara has said she's grateful for this bit of normalcy in her life. Like her mother, Zara is an accomplished equestrian, even winning a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics. Now that's gotta mean more than a fancy royal title.
Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick9
Prince Edward, Duke of Kent's grandson is Edward Windsor -- aka Lord Downpatrick-- but he goes by the less formal Eddy Downpatrick. He's also Princess Diana's godson, which is a pretty high honor. As a royal who isn't in the spotlight much, he's had the opportunity to follow his dreams into a career as a fashion designer.
Working for a living as a royal, what a novel idea.
Lady Amelia Windsor10
Eddy's sister also went into fashion in a way, because she's a model. She's been called "The Most Beautiful Member of the Royal Family," which is quite a title to hold. Lady Amelia is also super active on Instagram. If we didn't know she was royal, she'd just look like any other 20-something Instagram influencer -- but nope, she's British royalty and 38th in line for the throne.
Prince Nikolai of Denmark11
Prince Nikolai is seventh in line for the Danish throne, but since the odds are small that he'll ever need to take over as King, he's forged his own path in life. Like Amelia Windsor, Nikolai is a professional model. At the start of 2020, the prince even got to walk in the Dior show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Basically, he's a regular Kendall Jenner.
Prince Moulay Hassan of Morocco12
The next in line for the Moroccan throne is no stranger to meeting royalty, and Prince Moulay Hassan even got to spent some time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the royal couple's 2019 visit to the country. Moulay is just 17 years old, so hopefully he doesn't have to take over as king anytime soon. In the meantime, he's been studying aviation, advocating about climate change, and meeting foreign heads of state.
Princess Madeleine of Sweden13
As second born to the Swedish king and queen, Princess Madeleine is pretty far down on the succession list. (Her older sister, Victoria, and her children are in line ahead of Madeleine.) As such, Madeleine doesn't have much to do in the royal family, and she and her husband and their children recently left Sweden behind to live in Florida instead.
Lady Louise Windsor14
Sixteen-year-old Louise is the only daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex. She's grown up in the limelight, often appearing at royal events like weddings and Trooping of the Colour. But since she's not a primary royal, like Prince William or Harry, she's also gotten a fairly normal childhood. Not everyone knows her name or recognizes her, but as she grows up and makes a name for herself in the royal family, that could change.
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark15
Princess Maria-Olympia was once rumored to have dated Prince Harry, although he denied any such relationship. She's quite a bit younger than Harry, at just 23, and models for a living. She also has an intense Instagram following with fans who are quick to call her out for her sometimes rebellious behavior. Maria-Olympia had to remove a photo of her showing the middle finger after fans complained that it wasn't royal behavior.
Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark16
With no Grecian throne to ascend to (she was ninth in line anyway), Princess Theodora went a different route with her life. She's now a successful actress under the stage name Theodora Greece. Her most prolific role was as Alison Montgomery on The Bold and the Beautiful. Theodora played the character for seven years from 2011 to 2018.
Prince Hussein of Jordan17
This 25-year-old is next in line for the throne of Jordan. While he waits to ascend to king, Prince Hussein has been working on his education. He went to Georgetown University in the United States to get a degree in international history, and he attended the same military school as Prince William and Prince Harry. Like them, he trained to fly helicopters.
Prince Achileas-Andreas of Greece and Denmark18
At 19, Prince Achileas-Andreas is one of the youngest members of the now defunct Greek royal family. A scroll through his Instagram page makes him seem like any other modern teenager. He parties, takes selfies with his dog, and hangs out with his friends and family. He's a regular Instagram influencer -- only he's also a prince.
Casual.
Lady Kitty Spencer19
Princess Diana's niece, Kitty Spencer, is a model like many of her royal family members. It's a popular career choice for monarchs, apparently. At the start of the year, Kitty got engaged to fashion mogul Michael Lewis -- who just happens to be five years older than her father. Whenever that wedding is allowed to happen, Prince Harry and Prince William will probably show up to support their cousin.
Louis Spencer20
Kitty's brother, Louis, became quite the talk of the town when he showed up to Prince Harry's wedding in 2018. He looked absolutely dashing with two women (his sister and mom) on his arm, and a handsome, scruffy beard. So far, the 26-year-old is still an eligible bachelor for all those ladies out there who want to marry into the royal family.
There's still a chance.