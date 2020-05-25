19 of The Most Unforgettable Royal Wedding Gowns

Image: Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images



Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images Forget the carriage ride and the overhead shots from inside an ancient abbey filled with flowers and guests: The single most eagerly anticipated part of a royal wedding is the gown reveal. What type of dress will the bride wear? Who will design it? Will it be covered in lace, duchesse silk, or embroidery? Will she go with ivory or white -- or, gasp -- a completely unexpected and glorious color? We want to ogle, ooh, and aah over the unexpected details, and even copy the style for our own upcoming weddings -- or even for an evening gown. Remember the months of speculation about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's dresses? Of course y'all do, because we all wondered how ladies who were stylish in their everyday lives would choose for one of the most important days of their lives. It's no wonder that royal wedding dresses are fiercely guarded secrets until the public gets a peek of the bride headed to church in a car. They are instantly iconic and influential, and so beautiful -- or at least interesting -- that we look at them over and over and never get tired of them.

There's a wedding dress for every taste, and every royal watcher has a favorite -- whether it's a famous fluffy confection of a dress, a sleek a-line creation or a layered robe that's steeped in thousands of years of tradition. The most memorable royal wedding dresses have a few things in common: They are not meek, and they are not safe. They innovate in some way, whether through a genius combination of styles or expert tailoring. As soon as they're in full view, it's a very safe bet that designers and seamstresses everywhere are sketching away and making mental notes about the dress details -- so they can make their own versions to sell to eager brides-to-be who want to capture a bit of royal fairy dust for their own nuptials.

The best dresses are also not limited to one side of the world. They've been worn to royal weddings throughout the world, and prove that there's more than one way to rock a royal gown. Here are 19 of the most memorable dresses ever worn by a royal bride.