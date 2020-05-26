15 of Prince William & Kate Middleton's Most Relatable Parenting Quotes

Image: Danny Martindale/FilmMagic via Getty Images



Danny Martindale/FilmMagic via Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton are known for being great parents. Even as royals, these two have made some seriously relatable quotes about what it's like to have children. With three tots under the age of seven, their household is most likely a wild one. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have tried to raise their children as normal as possible. While most kids don't have to deal with paparazzi or royal etiquette, it seems as though George, Charlotte, and Louis are normal and happy kids. Many parents will be able to empathize with what Kate and William have gone through, even though their lifestyles are wildly different. From struggles with sleeping patterns to dinner table disputes, these parents have seen it all.

Prince William and Kate are outspoken about their parenting journey, and provide relatable anecdotes to their fans. Even though they are royalty, they go through similar experiences that most everyday families do. The royal couple are diligent proponents for mental health help, and the two have spoken out about emotional expression -- along with the importance of teaching children about their feelings from an early age. Plus, Middleton has been an advocate for children and giving every child a happy and healthy home to grow up in. The Duchess believes in the importance of early childhood development, and even created a survey to better understand how it affects people later in life.

Kate Middleton has also revealed some of her own childhood experiences, implementing some of her own parents' teachings in her mothering tactics. Luckily, she grew up in a relatively normal lifestyle, so she is able to bring that intel into her children's experiences. Prince William, on the other hand, has gone through some major life changes, but has managed to be a well-rounded and present father.

Regardless of the upbringing, these two know are pretty relatable for royals on the parenting front and have inspired us with their words.