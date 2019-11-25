Video of Jessa Duggar Letting Spurgeon Use a Sharp Knife Has Fans 'Terrified'

Let's be honest here. When you're a parent -- a famous parent in particular -- the expectations people have of you are basically impossible. Anything you say, do, and most of all, post to social media, can and will be used against you in the court of public opinion. And such is the case for Jessa Duggar right now, after she posted a video of Spurgeon using a knife.
It all started when Jessa shared a video of her sons helping her make Crockpot chicken noodle soup.
As you can see in the video, Henry and Spurgeon Seewald are adorable little sous chefs, helping their mom prepare a nutritious and delicious meal for their family of five. However, some of the prep involved chopping vegetables -- something Spurgeon, as big brother, took the reins on -- and well, you can probably imagine where this is going.
Some people were shook by seeing a little boy with a knife.
In general, the camps seemed to be divided, with half thinking it was important to teach Spurgeon the proper way to use a knife and the other low-key freaking out -- and letting Jessa know they were freaking out.
Jessa has been having a bit of a go with the parenting police recently.
In addition to this, she was criticized by a few people for talking baby talk to her daughter Ivy, who, by the way, isn't even 1 year old yet. After she posted a cute video of Ivy taking a few steps, someone wrote: "Ugh… I hate when parents and others use baby talk."
Uhhh, again, Ivy is still a baby. Seems like an OK way to speak to, you know, someone who still poops in a diaper.
And, if you can believe, she was also criticized for cutting her kids' hair.
After Jessa shared a tutorial on how to cut hair -- because almost no one can go to the hair salon or barber shop right now -- someone got a little snippy with her.
"Please don't put tutorials up your not a certified hair dresser," one person wrote about Jessa's post. “We pay money to learn how to do this properly and get a [license]. This is not an easy thing to do properly so please don't tell people it is your not certified or skilled to make that claim. Many things could go wrong."
Unfortunately, it's unlikely Jess will ever escape parenting criticism.
It's a seriously negative side to being famous and having kids -- everyone thinks they have a right to comment. Hopefully, Jessa doesn't take the rude comments to heart too much after she posts things online, because as most of us know, she's doing her best and always seems to have her kids' best interests at heart. What else can she do?
