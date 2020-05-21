Lori Loughlin Is Headed to Prison After Pleading Guilty in College Scandal



John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Aunt Becky is going to jail, y'all. After what felt like an eternity, Lori Loughlin has finally pleaded guilty to the charges against her in one of the biggest college admission scandals ever. It's been a year since she and her hubby, Mossimo Giannulli -- along with a grip of other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman -- were indicted for their alleged involvement in a college scam to get their privileged kiddos into the most elite colleges and universities across the country.

And now, it looks like Lori is finally facing the music.