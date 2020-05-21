Lori Loughlin Is Headed to Prison After Pleading Guilty in College Scandal

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Tanvier Peart
Celebrities

Lori Loughlin
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Aunt Becky is going to jail, y'all. After what felt like an eternity, Lori Loughlin has finally pleaded guilty to the charges against her in one of the biggest college admission scandals ever. It's been a year since she and her hubby, Mossimo Giannulli -- along with a grip of other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman -- were indicted for their alleged involvement in a college scam to get their privileged kiddos into the most elite colleges and universities across the country. 

And now, it looks like Lori is finally facing the music.

  • Lori and Mossimo have accepted plea agreements for their involvement in the scandal.

    Lori Loughlin
    Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    To recap, last March, Lori and others were indicted on a number of charges for reportedly paying top dollar to get their children into college. Apparently, Mossimo and Lori dished out upward of $500,000 so their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, could go to the University of Southern California -- under the guise they were recruits for the crew team. We heard stories about their clan doctoring rowing photos, and last month, we finally got to see them.

  • And it looks like she's heading to prison.

    Lori Loughlin
    gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

    ... at least for a little bit.

    Page Six reported Lori and Mossimo accepted a plea agreement that will have Aunt Becky behind bars for about two months and her hubby in the slammer for five. Both have a bit of community service hours to do (100 and 250 respectively) once they get out, with Lori required to pay a $150,000 fine, and Mossimo owing $250,000 for their crimes.

  • "Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms," US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling reveals.

    Lori Loughlin with daughter Isabella and Olivia Jade
    Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Sephora Collection

    Contingent upon a judge's approval, it appears Lori and Mossimo's deals reflect "their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process" and "are consistent with prior sentences in this case."

    "We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions," Lelling added.

  • Lori Loughlin has maintained her innocence since her indictments, pleading not guilty every time.

    Lori Loughlin
    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    Last year, Lori and Mossimo turned down a plea deal that had a two-year prison sentence attached to it before getting hit with more charges -- including money laundering conspiracy. Potentially facing up to 40 years in prison if a judge threw the book at her as her charges were racking up, the former Full House and Hallmark star was hit with more charges last October.

    "The new charges in the third superseding indictment allege that 11 defendants – Gamal Abdelaziz, Diane Blake, Todd Blake, Mossimo Giannulli, Elisabeth Kimmell, Lori Loughlin, William McGlashan, Jr., Marci Palatella, John Wilson, Homayoun Zadeh, and Robert Zangrillo – conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate their children’s admission," a press release Lelling shared with Us Weekly explained.

    So if Lori only has to serve a couple months in prison, she should be thanking her lucky stars.

  • Maybe seeing Felicity Huffman only spend less than two weeks behind bars gave her a change of heart?

    Lori Loughlin
    SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

    Given Felicity didn't serve her entire prison sentence, maybe Lori will have the same fate? After all, two months seems like a light slap on the wrist for breaking so many rules. Then again, this is Hollywood folk we're talking about. We've seen average mamas who fibbed about the district they live in to get their kiddos in a better school serve more time behind bars (years).

