New Details Emerge About 'Twilight' Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce's Death

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
This year has brought another surprising celebrity death -- and now that we know more about the situation, it's even more upsetting. New details have emerged about Gregory Tyree Boyce's death (along with the death of his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju), and they're pretty disturbing.
It's definitely hard to say for sure exactly what's going on here.
-
On May 13, Gregory and Natalie were found dead in their Las Vegas apartment.
According to what a source told E! News, Gregory was supposed to be in Los Angeles, so his cousin checked in on him when he saw his car parked in his driveway. The car was still there because Gregory and Natalie were both dead, and so far, it hasn't been clear exactly what went down that led to their passing.
"Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them," the source said.
-
Now, Natalie and Gregory's roommate, Louis Ledbetter, is speaking out.
As the Daily Mail reported, Louis told police that he saw the couple alive 48 hours earlier and thought that they were just looking for privacy because their bedroom door was closed. When he got home and saw they were still there, however, he entered the room to find them both dead -- and officers discovered a white powdery substance next to them.
It seems that Gregory's mother has confirmed that the couple was known to do drugs, but is that the truth?
-
-
Gregory's brother says that he was never into drugs, making the situation even more confusing.
While talking to the Sun, Chris Wayne said:
"He was very into his health. He watched his meat intake. He would always talk to me about macros and exercise. He would give me recipes for juicing ... It's still a mystery and very bizarre what happened. We don't know what happened. We don’t even have any closure. The Medical Examiner won't even give any speculation. That's why it hurts so bad. We don't even know what happened to our family member. It just doesn't make any sense. How did they both go? Was it an accident? If there was no criminal activity involved or foul play, then how did they go? What happened to my brother?"
This is so heartbreaking.
-
So far, police have indicated that there was no foul play, and it doesn't seem like they have any answers.
As investigators have said, Gregory and Natalie were found "undisturbed" with blood pooling, indicating that they'd been dead for awhile before they were found. No criminal investigation is happening, though authorities are still waiting on the toxicology report.
"We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend," said a statement from Gregory's family, via TMZ. "He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death .... The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first. The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your well wishes."
-
-
Hopefully, Gregory and Natalie's families will have answers soon.
Share this Story