Inside the Home Kate Middleton Once Shared With Sister Pippa



Christopher Furlong/Getty Images; Knight Frank For most of us, our first apartment probably included a two roommates stuffed into a creaky 1,000 square foot pad with an old couch, a leaking bathroom faucet, some critters -- and the perennial struggle to scrounge up the rent. (Ah, the memories.) Y'all will not be shocked to find out, however, that that was not the case for Kate Middleton and her sister, Pippa. These two lived in an entire three-floor flat in one of London's coolest neighborhoods -- rent-free -- for years while they were single and mingling ... and the inside of the home was just as impressive as the surroundings. We know this because their parents, who owned the flat, sold it in 2019, and the real estate agency provided pictures of the interior. The royals can't keep all their secrets from us!

Carole and Michael Middleton sold the property for $2.3 million in 2019, after buying it for their daughters in 2002 for about $963,000. It sits on Old Chuch street in Chelsea, a riverfront neighborhood known for its high-end boutiques and quaint restaurants, as well as the trust-fund baby residents who live there. It also, by the way, has a huge number of Americans living there, but we digress.

The flat has three bedrooms -- including a master bedroom with its own bathroom -- two more bathrooms, and a living room and sitting room that take up an entire floor. Plus, it's decorated in a traditional style that's neither overly ornate nor showy.

Basically, i's an absolute gem.

When they were single, Kate had a job as a buyer for Jigsaw, a Zara-like retailer, and Pippa held different jobs, including party planning. But needless to say, those were not their defining careers. Kate, of course, went on to become a duchess and future queen, now living in a lavish apartment in Kensington Palace. Pippa married a rich hedge fund manager and recently renovated her mansion for millions.

Kate and Pippa may have moved on, but we're sure they'll always cherish the time they spent together in their Chelsea place.

Here are pictures of the lovely flat.