Eagle-Eyed Duggar Fans Spot Jessa Sneakily Wearing Pants

Guys, are you sitting down? You might want to be for this. In a recent Instagram story, Jessa Duggar was wearing pants. Like, clothing that covered up each one of her legs individually. For real! And from the look of the photo, the Counting On star definitely didn't mean for people to see her fashion choice. Though, we've gotta say, we're into it.
Fans noticed the pants when Jessa posted a photo of some food she ordered.
This isn't the first time Jessa has been spotted in pants recently.
In a beautiful photo she shared of her family back in mid-March, Duggar fans noticed that Jessa was wearing what appeared to be pants -- and socks and Birkenstocks too! Overall, the comments were super positive about Jessa's fashion choice, with one person saying: "I'm sure you're an absolutely lovely person for many reasons no matter what you're wearing, but it makes me so happy when you wear pants."
Jessa has been wearing pants 'around the house,' according to one redditor.
"Jessa wears pants around the house," one person commented. "There have been many pictures and videos in the last few weeks of her wearing pants." Hey, with everyone stuck at home right now, pants -- sweatpants in particular -- are kind of the way to go, no? And, let's get real here, those gray sweats Jessa is rocking look puh-retty comfortable.
And as we all know, Jinger Duggar is the pants queen of the Duggar family.
Since getting married to Jeremy Vuolo -- and since relocating to Los Angeles -- Jinger has been wearing pants much more frequently. She's also getting a lot more trendy, too -- check her out here! After getting married, Jinger even dyed her hair.
Hey, to each their own, right? If they're not doing any harm to anyone and they want to wear pants, live and let live!
Will Jessa be the latest Duggar to make pants a regular thing?
To be honest, that's pretty doubtful. Even though she's been spotted wearing comfy pants around the house now and again, she seems to be sticking with dresses. That said, who knows what everyone's style will be once sheltering-in-place orders are lifted? We all may shuffle out of our houses in sweats and never want to change again!
