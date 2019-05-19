Royal Family Accused of Having 'No Heart' After 'Snubbing' Harry & Meghan on Their Anniversary

WPA Pool / Getty Images
Guys, this is a little awkward. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their second wedding anniversary May 19. Because they don't have a public social media account currently -- and because they're technically not working royals right now -- the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't mark the occasion on Instagram. But here's where things get weird: Neither did anyone else in the royal family.
According to reports, Harry and Meghan celebrated the day in a super low-key way.
Although Will and Kate didn't wish Harry and Meghan a happy anniversary last year, the Queen did.
Alongside a beautiful photo of Harry and Meghan kissing, in 2019 the royal family Instagram page wrote: "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle."
Soooo ... where's this year's post?
Royal fans weren't too pleased to see the blatant omission this year. According to the Sun, Sussex fans criticized the monarch on social media. "You have no shame and definitely no heart!" one wrote, while another posted: "Royal Family no anniversary greeting to Harry and Meghan. I will never follow you again."
FWIW, Kate and Will and the Queen DID wish Archie a happy first birthday on Instagram.
In addition to posting a beautiful photo of the royal family on Archie's christening day, Will and Kate wrote: "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!" along with a balloon emoji. It's doubtful anything has happened between Archie's birthday -- which was May 6 -- and this week that would cause bad blood between the Sussexes and Cambridges.
One person who did wish the Sussexes a happy anniversary, though, was Omid Scobie.
Scobie, of course, is one of the authors of Harry and Meghan's new unauthorized/authorized biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.
On Twitter, Scobie posted a few "lesser seen moments from the Sussexes' 2018 wedding." The photos, not surprising in the least, were gorgeous.
Hopefully, Harry and Meghan aren't too hurt that they didn't receive any public love on their big day.
