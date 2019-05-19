Royal Family Accused of Having 'No Heart' After 'Snubbing' Harry & Meghan on Their Anniversary

Although Will and Kate didn't wish Harry and Meghan a happy anniversary last year, the Queen did.

Alongside a beautiful photo of Harry and Meghan kissing, in 2019 the royal family Instagram page wrote: "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle."

Soooo ... where's this year's post?

Royal fans weren't too pleased to see the blatant omission this year. According to the Sun, Sussex fans criticized the monarch on social media. "You have no shame and definitely no heart!" one wrote, while another posted: "Royal Family no anniversary greeting to Harry and Meghan. I will never follow you again."