A Look Back at Prince William & Prince Harry's Relationships Over the Years

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Over the years, Prince Harry and Prince William have grown up under the spotlight, and through watching them change over time, we've realized something important: Their brotherly bond never has been shaken ... until recently. From the time they were small children, Harry and William seemed inseparable, going to school together, hanging out in their free time, and even helping each other get through the loss of their mother, Princess Diana. This kind of bond lasted well into their adult years, even when they couldn't be together as often anymore. But recently, there's definitely been a shift... and not for the better.

Of course, as life happens, the bond between brothers is bound to change, and over the years, it certainly has. When Will married Kate Middleton, things changed -- though Kate was easily welcomed into their family fold -- and they changed again when Harry married Meghan Markle.

But since then, it seems like things have seriously gone downhill, especially since Harry is now living in the United States and on a different continent than the rest of his family. But looking back, he and William have always been super close, so our fingers are crossed that they'll find a way to work things out.

Read on for a journey through Harry and William's relationship as brothers, from the time that Harry was born all the way up to the last time they saw each other in person earlier this year. Here's hoping they'll get to see each other again very soon.