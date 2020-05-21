Kate Middleton's 20 Best Hairstyles of All Time

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Chris Jackson/Getty Images After over a decade in the royal spotlight, we've seen a lot of Kate Middleton. She's done all kinds of events and engagements and tours around the world -- and for each occasion, she's dressed impeccably, and her hair is usually perfectly blown out. Picturing the princess in one's mind usually conjures up an image of her softly waved hair, and maybe a coat dress and some pumps. Still, she has been known to mix it up on the hair front pretty regularly. Kate Middleton's best hairstyles over the years are proof that she doesn't only rely on a good blowout to wow fans. We've seen Kate in buns, braids, bangs, and more in her decade of being a princess, and we love it all.

A lot of work goes into making Kate's hair as flawless as we always see it. A couple of years ago, her hair stylist ,Amanda Cook Tucker, Instagrammed (and later deleted) a photo of all the products she was packing for Kate's 2018 tour of Sweden and Norway. Those products included 13 brushes (yes, 13), six combs, two blow dryers, and a ton of hair products. Kate uses several different types of hairspray to hold her styles together through every photo, and a product infused with argan oil to keep her locks oh so shiny.

All that effort is certainly worth it when looking at the end result, but even when Kate goes more casual, her hair always looks great. Without her stylist, these past few weeks as she stays home, Kate's been doing her own hair -- and it looks pretty flawless still. Guess she's just born with it.

Here are 20 of her best hair looks of all time.