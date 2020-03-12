Jessa Duggar's Video With Ivy Has Fans Even More Convinced She's Pregnant

We've been wondering when the next Duggar pregnancy announcement might be, and now, there's even more reason to believe that Jessa Duggar could be the next one expecting. After sharing a new video, fans are convinced Jessa has a baby bump, and after reviewing the video ourselves, we're definitely a bit curious ...
It all started when Jessa shared this video of Ivy walking.
It seems like she's been on the verge of being mobile for a while now, and it finally happened: This little lady has taken her first steps! It couldn't be a more precious video -- Ivy's obviously so proud of herself.
"She's been taking some steps for a little over a week, and now she's really starting to take off!" Jessa wrote.
But instead of focusing on all the cuteness, some fans had to point out that it looked like Jessa might be pregnant.
Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that they thought they saw a bump.
On a popular Duggar subreddit, many fans weighed in, saying that they saw a bump when Jessa moved to pick Ivy up -- but since she's wearing a pretty loose dress in this video, it's hard to say for sure.
"IDK if she's currently pregnant, but I wouldn't be surprised if she's trying," one fan wrote. "I think she wants another daughter ASAP so that she and Ivy can have that ~special bond~ Jessa and Jinger had. Then she can exploit that for a lifetime of content."
This isn't the first time Jessa's been at the center of pregnancy rumors recently.
In March, Jessa shared her birth stories from all of her children, and in the caption of the Instagram post she shared at the time, she admitted that it's totally possible she and Ben will have more.
"I've given birth naturally three times now. Natural birth doesn't make me any more of a woman, nor do I think it's the only way birth should be done," she said at the time. "I have nothing against hospitals or epidurals -- and in fact, I may give both a try if God were to bless us with another baby in the future."
A tweet she shared in April also got people speculating.
She tweeted about baby names for girls -- a fun conversation she was having with Spurgeon. This led people to wonder if she actually did have another baby girl on the way, but it was impossible to tell for sure, because this could have just been a silly chat she had with her oldest son.
And to Spurgeon's credit, Speeding-Delightning is a way more exciting name than Alice (although Alice is nice, too).
We'll just have to wait and see what else develops.
Are these all clues that are piling up, or are they just coincidences?
Either way, we're sure that if and when Jessa is pregnant again, she'll fill us in ... and until then, it appears she's really enjoying life with the three kiddos she already has at home. Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy are the cutest, and we're definitely interested to see if another little sibling will be joining them in the future.
