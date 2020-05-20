Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Quietly Had a Low-Key Anniversary Celebration

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Now that they've officially been married for two years, it's time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate -- and it sounds like this year, they decided to mark the occasion pretty quietly. Reportedly, Harry and Meghan's anniversary plans were pretty low key, and they focused on their family more than anything else this time around.

  • On Tuesday, Meghan and Harry celebrated their second wedding anniversary. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

    It's hard to believe that it's already been two years since their epic royal wedding -- we'll never forget waking up early to watch the whole thing go down on TV. Since then, they've welcomed a baby together and moved to another continent, changing the entire trajectory of their lives as a couple. It's truly impossible to grasp what the last two years must have been like for them.

  • Reportedly, Meghan and Harry took the day to chill and hang out as a family. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

    According to what a source close to the couple told Harper's Bazaar, it really wasn't a big deal for them this year -- especially because social distancing means that it wouldn't have really been possible for them to go out and do much anyway.

    "The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family," the insider said. "They're not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary."

  • That doesn't mean they didn't really enjoy it, though. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Dan Istitene - Pool/Getty Images

    "Like everyone else, they are in lockdown at the moment, so they will just be hanging out together at home," the insider added. "But it will still be a lovely day."

    Given all the changes in their lives since stepping down as senior royals (and the fact that raising a 1-year-old is no joke), it seems like this might have been a welcome break for Meghan and Harry, especially in the midst of everything that's going on in the world.

  • We don't doubt that they're still working hard, though.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    Between preparing their new charity, Archewell, and doing what they can to help others (like when they were seen delivering food in Los Angeles), it seems like Meghan and Harry have truly had a lot on the agenda these days. 

    Plus, they're searching for a permanent home, taking care of Archie, and settling into life on a totally different continent ... their to-do list has to be very long!

  • Meghan and Harry deserve to have a great anniversary.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images

    With all the stress and life changes they've been through this year (already!), they should get the chance to kick back and enjoy each other's company ... with all the privacy they could need or want. 

    Here's to another year of happy marriage for the Sussexes. We can't wait to see what year three holds for them. Knowing these two, they have some seriously big plans in store.

