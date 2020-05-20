20 Celebrities Accused of Being Mean in Real Life

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
It's easy to imagine celebrities as if they are our best friends as many share elements of their daily life on social media, or take on the persona of their characters in the movies. However, a number of celebs are not at all what they appear. When encountering their devoted fans, some celebs are reportedly a major disappointment because of how rude they are in person. Other times, actors, comedians, or other performers get a bad reputation for being a diva on set. Of course, we don't always know what is going on behind closed doors. (Maybe an actor just went through a bad breakup, or a comedian just got some bad news.) However, a few entertainers have a bad reputation for being mean in real life.
It's so important to be kind to the people we work with, and Ellen DeGeneres is learning that the hard way. The beloved comedian has been in hot water lately after reports surfaced that she was nasty to crew members on The Ellen Show. Other celebs have had a bad rap on set for being rude to the hair and makeup team -- or other production members.
A mean interaction will not go unnoticed and has followed some of these stars throughout their careers. Nobody wants to work with a jerk, so these superstars could learn a lesson or two from the rumors swirling around their attitude. Celebrity status can totally change a person. After someone becomes famous, it's important for them to stay grounded and humble. If a celeb is lucky enough to have fans enjoy their work, then practicing gratitude is key. While celebs go through struggles with fame that everyday people will never understand, handling notoriety with kindness will go a long way.
Here are 20 celebs who let their status get to their head and are downright mean in person.
-
Ellen DeGeneres1
A tweet from one of DeGeneres' former employees, Kevin T Porter, sparked the speculation that the talk show host is actually really rude. It's ironic, because DeGeneres is one of the biggest proponents of kindness -- so it's almost impossible to believe that she could be a mean celebrity -- but the accusations just won't go away.
"Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! ... She's also notoriously one of the meanest people alive. Respond to this with the most insane stories you've heard about Ellen being mean & I'll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank," he tweeted.
The tweet garnered thousands of replies. Of course, they are mostly unverified claims, but it's still not a good look for the talk show host.
-
Mike Meyers2
After a successful stint on SNL, Meyers became a household name, starring in the Austin Powers trilogy, and voicing Shrek in the animated movies. However, he's slowly slipped out of the limelight, supposedly because of how rude he is on set. While he's known for delivering the laughs on screen, off screen, he is (reportedly) a total diva. Amy Hill, Meyer's The Cat In The Hat co-star, revealed in an interview with The A.V. Club that working with him was "miserable." Apparently, he kept everyone waiting and even had someone feed him chocolates on set.
-
-
Rachael Ray3
World-famous cook and television personality Rachael Ray might not be as cookie-cutter as she seems. Many fellow celebs have had not so favorable things about the celebrity cook -- including fellow foodies Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, and the late Anthony Bourdain who all dissed Ray. Dog-lovers everywhere also turned on Rachael after her dog food brand was revealed to contain synthetic ingredients after she claimed it was all-natural.
-
Katherine Heigl4
The Grey's Anatomy actor was one of the first examples of a celebrity getting canceled. (She bad-mouthed her own movie Knocked Up in a 2007 cover interview with Vanity Fair.) Katherine really burned bridges in 2008 after being nominated for an Emmy and withdrew her name for consideration, because she didn't like the Grey's Anatomy season. Heigl said in a statement, "I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination. And in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organization, I withdrew my name from contention."
The series creator, Shonda Rhimes, was understandably offended, and fans were extremely peeved.
-
-
Sandra Bullock5
Sandra Bullock had a shockingly rude moment with a fan that tarnished her reputation for good. Reportedly, a veteran and fan of Bullock's who was in a wheelchair asked the star for an autograph. After his request, she covered her face and shouted insults at the man. Sure, she can't make time for every fan, but yelling at a person is no way to turn down a request as simple as an autograph. Onlookers were shocked by her response.
-
Jerry Seinfeld6
The longtime comedian has a history of not being so nice to fans, interviewers, and talk show hosts. One of his most famous fans, Kesha, once asked for a hug on a red carpet, and he turned her down in the most awkward and cringey way. Apparently, Seinfeld has a strict no-hugging rule, so we guess it's understandable that he'd turn her away. He also has been viciously rude to multiple talk show hosts, including Seth Meyers and Larry King.
-
-
Jason Segel7
Jason Segel is known for playing the sweet guy-next-door type of characters. He is popular in romantic comedies and for starring on the the longtime TV series How I Met Your Mother. Sadly, however, he's not known for being too kind to fans. In one instance, he reportedly slammed a car door in a fan's face after the fan asked to take a photo with him.
-
Adam Levine8
The former coach on The Voice made headlines after making rude comments about his co-star, Blake Shelton. During one episode, Levine went so far as to say he "hates" his fellow judge. While some thought he was just being sarcastic, the awkward silence in the room was telling. Adam is known for his snide sense of humor, but honestly it seems like fans are over it.
-
-
Will Ferrell9
This one hurts pretty bad. Comedian Will Ferrell is beloved by so many, so it was heart-wrenching to discover that he's actually known for being rude to his fans. It seems many comedians take the sarcastic and dry approach that many fans mistake for being mean. When people ask him for an autograph, he's known to tease his fans for even making the request.
-
Jesse Eisenberg10
Jesse Eisenberg made headlines after he was interviewed by journalist Romina Puga and was downright mean to her. Eisenberg is already a little awkward in interviews, but this time, he was just plain rude. Puga shared afterward that she was hurt by his biting comments and insults. However, the actor was caught off guard and thought that she had found his dry sense of humor amusing.
-
-
Amy Schumer11
The hilarious comedian was called out after interrupting a new comedian's stand-up set in New York City. Amy Schumer was attending a show and from the audience asked if she could come up on stage to practice her SNL monologue. The comedian on stage was put on the spot, so he said yes. Later, he realized how rude it was for her to take over his first headlining gig.
-
Jennifer Lawrence12
Jennifer Lawrence is known for her relatable personality and sense of humor ... but not for being super nice to her fans. She's even admitted herself that she can be really rude to avoid fan interactions. In a Variety interview, Jennifer shared that the fame and public attention makes her uncomfortable. "I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge [expletive]. That's my only way of defending myself," she said.
-
-
Cameron Diaz13
Diaz is best known for her work in Charlie's Angels and countless romantic comedies. However, she's not known for her pleasant fan interactions. When one fan asked for an autograph, Cameron allegedly replied that if she did it for that fan, then she'd have to do it for everyone. After the premiere of Sex Tape with Jason Segel, Diaz and Segel had terrible attitudes towards their fans who were there to admire the movie.
(Eek.)
-
Jon Hamm14
Comedian Kathy Griffin has been quite outspoken about her encounters with rude celebrities and isn't shy about calling them out. In her book about celebrity run-ins, she explained that the hunky Jon Hamm is one of the rudest people she's met. In Kathy Griffin's Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index she wrote, "You'll never convince me to like Jon Hamm. The vibe I've always gotten from him is cold and somewhat disrespectful … toward me. I'm suggesting he's one of these hot guys who's mildly funny but actually thinks he's comedian-level funny."
-
-
Madonna15
Madonna got major flak after making an appearance on the British talk show The Graham Norton Show. Many viewers thought she was extremely rude to actor Sir Ian McKellen. The Queen of Pop made a few dry comments towards the actor and had forgotten meeting him at a charity event. Madonna clearly felt awkward for forgetting that the two had worked together in the past.
-
Pierce Brosnan16
Talk show host James Corden spilled about the rudest celebrity he'd ever met: Pierce Brosnan. Apparently, Brosnan pushed Corden at a U2 concert and failed to even acknowledge him. In a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," Corden refused to eat bird saliva and shared that Brosnan was not nice at all. "I don't think he's a rude man, but he happened to be rude [to me]," he said.
-
-
Jamie Foxx17
Comedian Tommy Davidson shared a few questionable stories about Jamie Foxx in his memoir. The two met on set of Living In Color, and Foxx reportedly got a few laughs at Davidson's expense. Davidson claimed that in an attempt to get a cheap laugh in a sketch, Foxx ripped off Davidson's underwear, leaving him naked on set -- which deeply offended him. The two had major tension throughout filming, and in their next project together, the 1997 movie Booty Call.
-
Christian Bale18
Christian Bale has had some seriously impressive roles in the past, including in Batman and American Psycho. On set for Terminator Salvation, Bale reportedly had an inappropriate and angry outburst that had many of his co-workers stunned. The film's director of photography, Shane Hurlbut, walked into Bale's eyeline on a day of shooting, and he totally went off. Bale apologized afterwards, but has scorned his reputation on movie sets since.
-
-
Megan Fox19
Megan Fox was infamously replaced after the second Transformers film, and apparently, it's because she was difficult to work with on set. Fox has countered, though, sharing that director Michael Bay was the difficult one and was a "nightmare to work for." Crew members anonymously came forward against Fox as they were loyal to Bay. The tumultuous relationship between the two led to her being replaced by Rosie Huntington Whitely in the third film of the franchise.
-
Tobey Maguire20
Tobey Maguire had a voracious gambling habit and was reportedly a part of the infamous poker ring with Molly Bloom. Bloom organized games for many Hollywood superstars in the early 2000s, but Maguire was one of her most frequent visitors. In her memoir Molly's Game, which was made into a movie, she revealed that Maguire was "was the worst tipper, the best player, and the absolute worst loser." Maguire also reportedly tried to humiliate her and asked her to bark for $1,000.