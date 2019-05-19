Never-Before-Seen Photo of Kate Middleton Gardening Shows Where Her Passion Lies

Yui Mok/Getty Images
If there's one thing Kate Middleton loves this time of year, it's the Chelsea Flower Show. And if there's one thing we love, it's seeing photos of the Duchess of Cambridge puttering about in a field of lush greenery and wild flowers, as a senior member of the monarchy is wont to do. Unfortunately, the flower show isn't happening this year, but! Royal fans are being treated to a never-before-seen photo of the duchess, getting down and dirty in the garden.
Knowing royal fans would be jonesing for a shot of Kate at this year's flower show, Kensington Royal shared a new pic of Kate on Wednesday.
"One year on from the Duchess of Cambridge's Back to Nature Garden, the Chelsea Flower Show is going digital!" the caption read. "The Duchess's Back to Nature garden in 2019 aimed to highlight the physical and mental health benefits of the natural world and inspire children, families, and communities to enjoy the great outdoors."
We love that! We also love this photo of Kate in jeans, sneakers, and gardening gloves, doing her thing. We're into a duchess that isn't afraid of a little dirt.
Last year, the Cambridges shared a number of photos from the flower show on Instagram.
The photos, while professional, were stunning and showed the Cambridges' obvious love for being outdoors. (Also, look at how little Prince Louis is here!)
Alongside several photos they posted to Instagram from the 2019 show, the caption read: "Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular."
The flower show may not be happening this year, but one thing is for sure: The Cambridges are connecting with nature at every opportunity these days.
Not only did all three of Prince William and Kate's children help design the Back to Nature Garden for last year's show by "gathering moss, leaves, and twigs," but it's been reported on countless occasions that Kate tries to get outside with her kids as often as possible.
"Rain or shine, they're dragged outside. It's great," Kate said on the children's show Peter Blue. "It encourages creativity, confidence and even a short amount of time -- 10 or 15 minutes -- makes a huge difference to physical wellbeing but also to our mental wellbeing."
But back to just Kate and her outdoorsy vibe.
Although we always love to see the Duchess of Cambridge dressed to the nines for a swanky royal event, we have to be honest. Our most favorite version of Kate is the one where she's outside, tilling the soil, and becoming one with the earth in jeans, gardening gloves, and perhaps an anorak jacket. It's just a vibe and we're into it.
She may be the future Queen of England, but she's also Queen of the Great Outdoors.
