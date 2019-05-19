Never-Before-Seen Photo of Kate Middleton Gardening Shows Where Her Passion Lies

Knowing royal fans would be jonesing for a shot of Kate at this year's flower show, Kensington Royal shared a new pic of Kate on Wednesday.

"One year on from the Duchess of Cambridge's Back to Nature Garden, the Chelsea Flower Show is going digital!" the caption read. "The Duchess's Back to Nature garden in 2019 aimed to highlight the physical and mental health benefits of the natural world and inspire children, families, and communities to enjoy the great outdoors."



We love that! We also love this photo of Kate in jeans, sneakers, and gardening gloves, doing her thing. We're into a duchess that isn't afraid of a little dirt.