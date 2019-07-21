Kate Middleton's 'Soft Power' Lies in Her Photography Skills

Worsley went on to say that photos are part of the royal family's 'soft power.'

"You would think that the weapons of a king and queen were perhaps their armies or centuries of tradition but what they have is the power of the media," Worsley told People. "The visual is almost more important than words because they don't have that many opportunities to speak.

"So, they have become very adept at using photo opportunities: dressing, body language, who they are photographed with -- all that sort of thing -- to express their influence," she added. "Because they don't have power, but they do have influence."



Put another way: They're banking on people picking up on the context clues of their photos to relate to them.