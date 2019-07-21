Kate Middleton's 'Soft Power' Lies in Her Photography Skills

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
It's no secret that Kate Middleton has a keen eye for photography. Over the years, royal fans have not only been treated to the Duchess of Cambridge's personal photos of her children, but we've all gotten to witness her photography skills improve. (See: Princess Charlotte's birthday photos from this year.) Although Kate's knack for taking pictures may seem like a simple hobby to some, a royal expert recently claimed that it's far more than that.
Every year on her kids' birthdays, Kate releases a few photos of them that she's taken herself.
Releasing personal photos of her children instead of professional ones does a few things, according to royal historian Lucy Worsley. One, it shows that Kate has a hobby (one she's good at to boot!). And, two, it makes the Cambridges -- and the royal family in general -- more relatable. Worsley calls it the royal family's "super power."
Remember this photo of Prince George for his sixth birthday? This could be any 6-year-old boy! And that's just what the royals want us to think.
"For 200 years the British monarchy has used photography," Worsley said in a new BBC documentary. "From creating a new sovereign to affairs of the heart, majestic moments to everyday life, when monarchy wants to send a message it uses a photograph.
"It makes them relatable and therefore builds affection," she continued. "They work in exactly the same way as a soap opera does. These are people whose lives sort of mirror your own. They progress. They have births, deaths and marriages. You get to know them over time. You feel like they are your friends -- sort of!"
Worsley went on to say that photos are part of the royal family's 'soft power.'
"You would think that the weapons of a king and queen were perhaps their armies or centuries of tradition but what they have is the power of the media," Worsley told People. "The visual is almost more important than words because they don't have that many opportunities to speak.
"So, they have become very adept at using photo opportunities: dressing, body language, who they are photographed with -- all that sort of thing -- to express their influence," she added. "Because they don't have power, but they do have influence."
Put another way: They're banking on people picking up on the context clues of their photos to relate to them.
Even though William and Kate use social media, don't get it twisted: They're still super old school.
"People talk about it [the royal family] as a high brand institution, but it so isn't," Worsley noted. "It's really, really adapted. They use Instagram and what have you, but they reference the past. They make decisions that appear consistent with the past."
Worsley then added that "the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge now dominate [her] Instagram feed!"
Are the Cambridges as relatable as we all like to think? Who knows?!
But their photographs certainly do a great job of convincing all of us that that's the case -- especially their most recent photos of Prince Louis smearing paint all over his face in honor of his second birthday.
Whether it's real or smoke and mirrors, we're going to go ahead and continue to think that the Cambridges aren't all that different from us. Because, after all, it really doesn't matter, does it?
