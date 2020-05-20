15 of the Most Unforgettable Duggar Scandals of All Time



duggarfam/Instagram From what fans have seen on 19 Kids & Counting -- and later, on Counting On -- it's always seemed like the Duggar family is a pretty wholesome group ... on the surface, anyway. But through the years, the cracks have started to show, and it's pretty obvious that various members of their fam have been involved in scandals over the years. Some have definitely been more tame than others -- especially in comparison to other reality TV families -- but then, there are the ones that have completely rocked the Duggars' world and changed their lives (and livelihoods) forever, scarring their reputations in a way that they just can't come back from.

It's no surprise that more than a few of these scandals involve Josh Duggar who has certainly made headlines on multiple occasions over the years for his bad -- and even illegal --behavior. Many of them also involve parents Jim Bob and Michelle themselves, whose controversial actions and beliefs have been uncovered and then criticized by fans who won't stand for some of the methods they've used to raise their children and treat other people. Some of the people who have spoken out even include their own family members, like Derick Dillard.

Read on for the biggest Duggar family scandals of all time. After so many years of reality TV fame and stardom, it was inevitable that this family would eventually find themselves in hot water. But seeing it all laid out like this really drives home how many skeletons they must have in their closet, despite how clean and tidy their family as a whole likes to prevent themselves in their public lives.