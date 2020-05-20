15 of the Most Unforgettable Duggar Scandals of All Time

From what fans have seen on 19 Kids & Counting -- and later, on Counting On -- it's always seemed like the Duggar family is a pretty wholesome group ... on the surface, anyway. But through the years, the cracks have started to show, and it's pretty obvious that various members of their fam have been involved in scandals over the years. Some have definitely been more tame than others -- especially in comparison to other reality TV families -- but then, there are the ones that have completely rocked the Duggars' world and changed their lives (and livelihoods) forever, scarring their reputations in a way that they just can't come back from.
It's no surprise that more than a few of these scandals involve Josh Duggar who has certainly made headlines on multiple occasions over the years for his bad -- and even illegal --behavior. Many of them also involve parents Jim Bob and Michelle themselves, whose controversial actions and beliefs have been uncovered and then criticized by fans who won't stand for some of the methods they've used to raise their children and treat other people. Some of the people who have spoken out even include their own family members, like Derick Dillard.
Read on for the biggest Duggar family scandals of all time. After so many years of reality TV fame and stardom, it was inevitable that this family would eventually find themselves in hot water. But seeing it all laid out like this really drives home how many skeletons they must have in their closet, despite how clean and tidy their family as a whole likes to prevent themselves in their public lives.
-
Austin Forsyth's Family Camp1
Joy-Anna's husband's family has owned a camp for a long time, and in 2018, they came under fire for inviting some controversial guests to speak. The camp ran two retreats, including Michael and Debi Pearl, the authors of the book To Train Up a Child, who encourage parents to spank their children and allow them to touch a hot stove. In addition, they even pull the hair of a nursing baby if they bite their mother.
-
Josh Duggar's Molestation2
It was absolutely horrifying when news came out in 2015 that, back in the early 2000s, police had been involved in a situation where Josh had molested some of his sisters. It seemed Jim Bob and Michelle had thought they handled the situation on its own, but years later, it came back to haunt them -- ultimately leading to the cancellation of 19 Kids & Counting and thrusting Jill and Jessa into the spotlight to do interviews about what had happened in their family.
-
-
Ashley Madison Scandal3
Once again, Josh came under fire during the Ashley Madison hack when it was revealed that he had used the website to cheat on his wife, Anna. Though Anna did decide to stay with him anyway (they're still together to this day), at the time, Josh issued a statement confirming that it was true.
"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," he said at the time. "While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife."
-
Josh's Involvement With an Adult Film Star4
In 2016, adult film star Danica Dillon (real name: Ashley Johnston) sued Josh for sexual assault, claiming that their encounter included activities that were against her consent. She ultimately dropped the suit, but years later, in 2020, she admitted in an interview that she felt Josh was going to kill her and had restricted her airflow. She also "said no to things multiple times" while they had sex.
-
-
Jill & Derick's Shady Fundraiser5
Back when Jill and Derick were spending time doing mission work in Central America, they attempted to raise money for future mission trips. But it wasn't clear exactly where the money was going, and the couple hadn't been backed by their church, either. After a lot of outrage from fans, Jill and Derick ultimately dissolved their charity in 2018, and haven't been back to El Salvador since.
-
Jim Bob Reportedly Tries to Control His Children6
Lately, more and more has been coming out about the ways Jim Bob tries to exert control over his children. He monitors their phones -- even ones belonging to the adult kids -- and according to what sources close to the family tell The Hollywood Gossip, Jim Bob has even placed restrictions on Jana, keeping her from spending too much time with her female best friend to avoid feelings growing between them.
-
-
The Way Jinger & Jeremy Fight Temptation7
Speaking of a lack of privacy ... keeping a watchful eye on cell phones seems to be something that happens in Jeremy and Jinger do, too. While appearing on the Behind the Scenes podcast, the couple revealed that they speak openly about temptation, with Jeremy's social media accounts only available on Jinger's phone so she can keep an eye on who he's talking to and what they're talking about.
-
Josh's Real Estate Lawsuit8
In 2019, a man named Carl Echols claimed that Josh purchased land that already belonged to him for $1,000, and now, they're facing off in court. This meant that when the case was finally seen by judges in 2020, Anna was forced to testify against him and to offer up her own deposition. It's not clear what this will mean for their family in the future, and there doesn't seem to be an end to this battle in sight.
-
-
Jim Bob & Michelle's Blanket Training9
Jim Bob and Michelle have spoken openly about the way they "blanket train" their children -- placing a baby on a blanket with a toy just out of their reach, and, if they try to crawl off of the blanket, they get hit with a switch or smacked. Obviously, this is a pretty controversial method of parenting, and it's been condemned by other members of the family, including Amy Duggar.
-
Jinger's Odd Social Media Behavior10
Recently, Jinger's been getting a lot of backlash for the way she acts on social media. Not only did she delete a Q&A with Jeremy after he was accused of interrupting her too many times, but she also made an $8,000 giveaway she was participating in disappear, claiming that it had been shared on accident. She and Jeremy have also lost a lot of endorsement deals along the way, too.
-
-
Leaving a Single Mom in The Cold11
The Duggars haven't tried to hide their feelings about sex before marriage, but it goes much deeper than wanting their own family to abstain. Reportedly, Jim Bob and Michelle wouldn't let Jill help a single mother give birth -- while Jill was still training as a midwife -- simply because of the fact that she was unwed. And it's not like she was a stranger, either; the woman was reportedly Susanna Keller, Anna's sister.
-
Staging a Charity Event12
Back in 2015, the Duggars were accused of pretending to give food to the needy... and then taking the food back. They invited people to come to Compassion Center in Arkansas for the food, and fans nearby heard TLC producers coaching the supposed families on how to act when receiving the food -- even asking them to act so grateful to the Duggars in the process -- only to later see the family loading the boxes of food back into their car.
-
-
Derick's Firing13
In 2017, TLC fired Derick for making transphobic remarks about Jazz Jennings on Twitter, a transgender teen who happens to star in another TLC reality show, I Am Jazz. Derick tried to use his faith as an explanation for his beliefs, but in the end, that didn't do much to keep TLC from kicking him off of Counting On altogether -- and he hasn't appeared on the show since.
-
Joy-Anna's Supposed Behavior Before Marriage14