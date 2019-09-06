'Twilight' Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Found Dead

Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images
Wow, oh wow, this year is ... yeah. Aside from many of us trying to make sense of our new normal, we've been losing way too many people -- including celebrities. Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce died on May 13. He was found dead, along with his girlfriend, and that has many people asking lots of questions.
-
'Twilight' fans will remember Gregory from the 2008 film.
Even if you don't recall his character by name, Tyler Crowley, you'll likely remember Gregory's character was the one who almost accidentally hit Bella (Kristen Stewart) with his van -- prompting Edward (Robert Pattinson) to use his vampy abilities to save her.
-
Gregory and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, were both found dead in their apartment.
An unnamed source told E! News the couple was found dead inside their Las Vegas home on May 13. "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them," the insider explained.
Though Gregory lived in Vegas, the source alleged he was a frequent traveler to Los Angeles, making the drive "for acting jobs and to see his daughter."
So sad.
-
-
"Greg was definitely a person who loved life and [was] super positive," a source explains to 'E! News.'
-
Needless to say, people are very shocked to hear about Gregory and Natalie's passing.
The reaction has been nothing but condolences to their families during this difficult time.
TMZ reported Gregory's family released the following statement about his death:
"We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death .... The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first. The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your well wishes."
-
-
Our thoughts are with their families.
We are truly at a loss for words and cannot even begin to process how families who lose loves ones -- especially in this way -- start to unpack everything. Hopefully, the families can get more information and start to heal, as tough as that journey will likely be.
So sad ...
