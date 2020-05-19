The Royal Family Is Seeing an Increase in 'Red Alert' Stalkers

Neil Mockford/Getty Images
Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Well, this certainly is concerning. According to a new report, the royal family has more stalkers than ever these days -- and the majority of stalkers, according to Express, aren't people trying to get up close and personal with Kate Middleton, Prince William, and the rest of the royal family. They're people who actively dislike the monarchy -- a few people in particular. 

  • Apparently, Prince Andrew's recent controversy has caused an uptick in royal stalkers. 

    prince andrew
    Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

    As many know, Prince Andrew was released of his royal obligations after his friendship with Jeffery Epstein came to light -- and after his disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight. Since then, the list of people officially of concern to the royal family has nearly doubled.  

    Currently, there are 122 people listed as "people of concern" by London's Metropolitan Police, with nine people in the "high concern" or "red alert" category -- up from five a year ago.

  • It's also feared that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have caused more royal stalkers.

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Apparently, people of concern to the royal family also increased after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018. Additionally, it's feared that since the the Sussexes stepped down from their royal duties, more people are after the royal family, so to speak. According to Express, the backlash against Megxit may have increased "disregard" for the royal family. 

  • Security expert Richard Aitch noted that although not all threats the royal family receive are legitimate, everything should be taken seriously. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Aitch also spoke about the potential causes of an increase in royal stalkers. "The arrival of Meghan on the scene would, I believe, increase the figures somewhat for various reasons and towards the latter part of 2019 the disclosure of the intent to leave royal duties and move main residence to Canada would also contribute as a major influencing factor on those figures increasing," he said.

    "In addition, the Prince Andrew controversy and the strongly critiqued television interview creates an increase in disregard for the royal family, that potentially could have dangerous ramifications," he added.

  • Royal stalkers are nothing new, but some incidents are more noteworthy than others.

    princess anne
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Even though almost every member of the royal family has dealt with someone having an unhealthy fixation with them at one point or another, one of the most well-known stalker incidents was with Princess Anne in 1974. 

    When Ian Ball, a mentally ill man, tried to kidnap her at gunpoint, she refused to get out of her car, saying, “Not bloody likely!” Well, all right.

  • Hopefully, the number of people unhealthily obsessed with members of the royal family will die down a bit now. 

    royal family
    James Devaney/Getty Images

    Now that Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal -- for the time being -- and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in Los Angeles, maybe people will harbor few ill feelings toward the royal family -- if that what was behind the stalking in the first place. Fingers crossed for the monarchy! They've got enough on their plates already.

