The Royal Family Is Seeing an Increase in 'Red Alert' Stalkers

As many know, Prince Andrew was released of his royal obligations after his friendship with Jeffery Epstein came to light -- and after his disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight. Since then, the list of people officially of concern to the royal family has nearly doubled.

Currently, there are 122 people listed as "people of concern" by London's Metropolitan Police, with nine people in the "high concern" or "red alert" category -- up from five a year ago.