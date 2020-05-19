The Royal Family Is Seeing an Increase in 'Red Alert' Stalkers

Neil Mockford/Getty Images
Well, this certainly is concerning. According to a new report, the royal family has more stalkers than ever these days -- and the majority of stalkers, according to Express, aren't people trying to get up close and personal with Kate Middleton, Prince William, and the rest of the royal family. They're people who actively dislike the monarchy -- a few people in particular.
-
Apparently, Prince Andrew's recent controversy has caused an uptick in royal stalkers.
-
It's also feared that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have caused more royal stalkers.
-
-
Security expert Richard Aitch noted that although not all threats the royal family receive are legitimate, everything should be taken seriously.
-
Royal stalkers are nothing new, but some incidents are more noteworthy than others.
-
-
Hopefully, the number of people unhealthily obsessed with members of the royal family will die down a bit now.
Share this Story