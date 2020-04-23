Jinger Duggar Gets Called Out for a Shady Instagram Giveaway

Lately, it seems like the Duggar family is getting a lot of backlash, and this week, it's Jinger Duggar's turn. After she tried to run a new promotion on Instagram, Jinger got called out for taking down her $8,000 giveaway, and it's not clear whether or not her fans will accept the excuse she gave for it. This got messy fast!
Jinger attempted to give away cash to her followers on a brand-new Instagram account.
According to The Cheat Sheet, Jinger's new account -- Jgiftingtoyou -- has since been deleted, but she used it to announce that she was giving $8,000 away to her followers as long as they followed 44 accounts Jinger asked them to and liked and commented on those posts.
She wrote:
"During these difficult days, I just wanted to find a way to say thank you. So, check this out -- I’m doing a gift giveaway, and two of you will receive $4,000 each. So, I'm picking two winners, and that’s a total of $8,000. And so, it's money that you can do anything you'd like to with. So, maybe it's paying the bills during this difficult time, or rent, or maybe you need a new car, whatever. I just want it to be a blessing to you."
The giveaway disappeared entirely, and Jinger made no mention of it on her regular account.
One fan on a Duggar subreddit explained that it's likely a loop giveaway, which would require Jinger and Jeremy to work with a company who was supplying the actual cash prize. The fan wrote:
"It's probably a loop giveaway, which is a loosely giveaway based way to get more followers. It depends on who you are, but it's likely that they paid some amount to a company to be part of the giveaway with the strategy being that all the accounts get more followers because everyone that is part of the giveaway gets their followers to follow other accounts. The actual giveaway may be true, but it's not them giving it, it's whatever company or account is sponsoring the loop giveaway, and it's likely that JinJer only paid this account some amount of money to participate."
Jinger did, however, respond to one fan who questioned the giveaway's disappearance.
This hasn't even been the first time Jinger's gotten called out this week.
Just a couple of weeks after speculation that Jinger is unhappy in her marriage to Jeremy, she deleted a Q&A video where fans left all kinds of comments about the number of times that Jeremy had interrupted her when she was trying to answer the questions herself.
Seems like something might be going on behind the scenes here, and it's not good.
Whatever's really going on, we hope Jinger's OK.
This is so unlike her, so hopefully, everything really is fine. After all, the last couple of weeks haven't done much to help her image at a time when so much controversy seems to be coming out about the rest of her family, too.
We're rooting for Jinger and Jeremy, so fingers crossed that these two make it through this weird time. And maybe no more giveaways for the foreseeable future?
