Jon Gosselin Reveals How Kate Creates an 'Invisible Wall' To Keep the Kids From Reuniting

Jon has custody of Hannah and Collin, but the other kids still live with Kate, and according to what he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the kids aren't even seeing each other.

"I wish that all my kids would just be together, hang out together, go to the mall. Just hang out together," he said. "Kate and I don’t live that far away from each other but I feel like there is an invisible wall. They should be able to just get together. I have no qualms about it. If they want to go meet each other, go ahead. I feel like it’s more on the other side."

