Jon Gosselin Reveals How Kate Creates an 'Invisible Wall' To Keep the Kids From Reuniting

Recently, Jon Gosselin has been more and more open about his situation involving ex Kate Gosselin and the children he's estranged from, and according to the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, the distance between them is getting even harder. In a new interview, Jon said he feels there's an "invisible wall" between him and his other kids, even though he and Kate live so close.
Jon shared that he wished his kids could get together, but he believes Kate's making that impossible.
Jon has custody of Hannah and Collin, but the other kids still live with Kate, and according to what he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the kids aren't even seeing each other.
"I wish that all my kids would just be together, hang out together, go to the mall. Just hang out together," he said. "Kate and I don’t live that far away from each other but I feel like there is an invisible wall. They should be able to just get together. I have no qualms about it. If they want to go meet each other, go ahead. I feel like it’s more on the other side."
Jon and Kate don't speak anymore, but he says he thinks he's better off.
Even though it's been a rough road for Jon since his split from Kate, he said he's learned a lot along the way. He told the news outlet:
"I just learned a lot of lessons about people. I've had great relationships, bad ones. I've had a lot of lessons along the way. Poor financial decisions and good ones. I have grown and am happy where I am now. I wouldn't be where I am if I hadn't gone through the things I went through. I know a lot about court. I am a strong advocate for fathers and other single parents. A lot of people ask me for legal advice."
We'd say so -- it was quite a fight for him to get custody of Hannah and Collin, after all.
He also opened up a bit about taking Kate to court to protect their kids from filming.
Earlier this year, news broke that Kate was fired from TLC after she violated a court order, allowing her children to film without Jon's permission, and fortunately, it hasn't happened since.
"I took Kate to court for illegally filming my kids without work permits," he said. "I think she would've done the same, if I filmed with my kids without her written consent ... or put them in harm's way or made a profit off them. I think she did it because she thinks she could get away with it, that's the thing. Thinking above the law. The funny thing is if I hadn't said anything, the department of labor would've said something."
Even though Jon's done his best to move on, it's obvious he misses his kids.
Earlier this month, the sextuplets turned 16, and although Jon only got to spend the day with Hannah and Collin, he still wished the other children a happy birthday on Instagram ... although it doesn't seem like they responded. At least not publicly, anyway.
It's hard to say whether this family will ever reunite, but it doesn't sound like Jon will give up hope any time soon.
Here's hoping things get better for this family soon.
Like Jon said, if nothing else, his children should be able to spend time together. Hannah and Collin may not live with the rest of their siblings anymore, but that doesn't mean they have to be estranged forever. They're getting older, and soon, they'll all be off to college like older sisters Cara and Mady -- it won't be this easy to see each other then!
We're rooting for Jon in this new chapter of his life. So far, it seems like he's doing an awesome job advocating for his children.
