Royal Family Is Reportedly Happy the Meghan & Harry 'Soap Opera' Is Over

Has the royal drama finally come to an end? According to a new report, that's what members of The Firm seem to think -- at least when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped down as senior members of the royal family -- and seemingly given the OK on a biography -- Buckingham Palace has moved on from the drama formerly known as Megxit.
A royal insider told 'The Sunday Times' that senior royals have been briefed about Harry and Meghan's upcoming book, and in short, they don't care.
"It was a soap opera. Everyone knows the narrative that’s coming [in the book]," the source told the paper. "The feeling is that drama and everything that comes with it has left. Let the rest of the royal family get on with it."
"It’s just not a hot topic of conversation in the family," the insider continued. "They have had so many books written about them that have lobbed some hefty bombs over the sides. They’re used to it."
As many know, the upcoming book is called 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.'
How much dirt the book will offer on the royal family is still a mystery, but it's likely set to paint Harry and Meghan in a positive light.
"There has been no organizing from our side in terms of who they have spoken to," the Sussexes' spokesperson said of the 320-page book. "It is not an official, authorized or endorsed book. The authors have not had interviews with the duke and duchess. We have asked to see a copy ahead of publication." Again, lots of gray area here.
To be fair, it sounds like the book may have started out as one thing and ended up as another.
All of this said, is the soap opera really over now?
Sure, there are much bigger, more important things going on in the world than Harry and Meghan stepping down from the royal family, but it's hard to imagine royal fans ever not being interested in what went on behind closed doors.
And who knows? Once the book is released, and people get a little more insight, maybe the soap opera will just be getting started.
