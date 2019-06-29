Royal Family Is Reportedly Happy the Meghan & Harry 'Soap Opera' Is Over

A royal insider told 'The Sunday Times' that senior royals have been briefed about Harry and Meghan's upcoming book, and in short, they don't care.

"It was a soap opera. Everyone knows the narrative that’s coming [in the book]," the source told the paper. "The feeling is that drama and everything that comes with it has left. Let the rest of the royal family get on with it."

"It’s just not a hot topic of conversation in the family," the insider continued. "They have had so many books written about them that have lobbed some hefty bombs over the sides. They’re used to it."

