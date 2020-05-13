DJ Pauly D Looks Totally Unrecognizable With Quarantine Beard

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
After over a decade of watching Jersey Shore on MTV, we've come to expect certain things from Pauly D -- namely, his gelled up hair and clean shaven face. But lately, he's given his look quite a change, and it's a lot to take in. Pauly D now has a beard, and he's practically unrecognizable ... and fans straight up can't get over it.
Pauly showed off his new beard in a quick video on Instagram.
"New flex," he wrote in his caption as he let his followers see his new facial hair.
Anyone who follows Pauly on Insta already knows that he's been letting his beard grow for awhile now, but this seems to be the final product ... and he looks like a completely different person, especially with that hat covering up his hair.
And let's be real: He looks good.
Fans showered him with all the praise in the comments.
Yep, people are loving this new look ... even if they're not sure that this dude is the same Pauly D they've grown to love on MTV. Either way, the beard life is working for him, and the proof is in the endless fire emojis that fans are commenting on this video.
It also really helps to show off how chiseled his jaw is -- not a bad thing, Pauly. Not a bad thing!
It seems like Pauly's loving all the new attention he's getting for his look, too.
This isn't the first time Pauly's drastically changed his look.
Last summer, Pauly showed off his hair minus the gel on Twitter and ended up getting a pretty similar response to the one he's getting now. Without all that product, his hair was much longer, and his followers were loving it.
The look didn't end up lasting, because he's back to wearing gel these days ... but if we had to pick between the longer hair and the beard, we're picking the beard.
Pauly needs to share more pics of his new look stat.
So far, he hasn't shared whether or not he plans on keeping this look forever -- it may just be his social distancing beard, after all -- but either way, we want these photos and videos to keep coming. It's simply blowing our minds how much of a difference just a little facial hair can make!
If nothing else, Pauly D's offering us some much needed entertainment at this time ... but he should definitely consider making the beard part of his permanent look.
