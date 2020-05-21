A Look Back at the Royals During Their Teen Years

Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images



Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Every single person in the world has to go throughthe ups and downs of being a teenager, but few of us have to do it in public -- or see pictures of our younger selves plastered on newspapers, magazines, or social media later on. But that's life for royals, whether they're born into the British royal family, or marry into it.

While for them it may be mortifying to see themselves at their most awkward, gangly, or weird stages in life, because pictures of royals -- like Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and the queen herself -- when they were ages 13 through 19 are a treat. These pictures make these people who live in such a different world from ours, instantly relatable -- whether it's because they went through a weird hair phase, or had a mouth full of metal at one point in their lives. And truth be told, a lot of these vintage pictures are just plain sweet, not at all embarrassing.

For royals, like Princes William and Harry, cameras have been a constant in their lives since the moment they emerged from the hospital in the arms of their mother, Princess Diana. They totally expect to be captured doing something totally normal and dorky at some point, especially as knobby kneed teenagers.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle really had no say in whether their teen pictures got out into the media. They were living lives unrestrained by royal rules or expectation of fame, but neither of them actually have had anything to be super embarrassed about. Their teen pics that have been made public by former classmates and other and have been basically harmless -- just a fun way for us to trace their future selves in their teen faces.

That's one of the most fun aspects of looking at these old pics, of course. We can see how Kate became such a fit and healthy adult, because, as a kid, she was involved in every sport. We can see how the queen's habits and hobbies started and have remained the same for decades -- and how William's hair line receded through the years as well (hahaha).

Enjoy these pictures of the royals in their younger years and see what connections y'all can make.