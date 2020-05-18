Meghan Markle May Have Had an 'Agenda' For the Royal Family From Day One

Reportedly, we should have all been less surprised by Harry and Meghan's decision to step down and move.

As expert Katie Nicholl told 9Honey, this was inevitable, because Harry and Meghan wanted to go international from the start, envisioning a plan for their future from the time they started dating.

"The speed at which the Sussexes have turned their lives around, has surprised everybody," Nicholl told the outlet. "I don't think it's a huge surprise they moved overseas, that was inevitable. I think the speed at which it's happened has surprised people ... They didn't want to just be stuck in one place. Part of their vision is to be making a difference on the world stage and that entails being international."

