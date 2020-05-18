Meghan Markle May Have Had an 'Agenda' For the Royal Family From Day One

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
There's been a lot of speculation about Meghan Markle since she first started dating Prince Harry, and it hasn't ended just because the couple packed up and moved to the United States, leaving royal life behind. According to a royal expert, Meghan has had an "agenda" for becoming part of the royal family since day one ... but do we really think she's been scheming this much?
-
Reportedly, we should have all been less surprised by Harry and Meghan's decision to step down and move.
-
Supposedly, they even told a friend while they were dating that they wanted to become 'international roving royals.'
-
-
Nicholl also pointed out how quickly their lives have changed in the span of just a couple of years.
-
Meghan and Harry have definitely made their dreams come true.
-
-
After all, there's nothing wrong with having an 'agenda.'
Share this Story