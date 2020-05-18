Meghan Markle May Have Had an 'Agenda' For the Royal Family From Day One

There's been a lot of speculation about Meghan Markle since she first started dating Prince Harry, and it hasn't ended just because the couple packed up and moved to the United States, leaving royal life behind. According to a royal expert, Meghan has had an "agenda" for becoming part of the royal family since day one ... but do we really think she's been scheming this much?

  • Reportedly, we should have all been less surprised by Harry and Meghan's decision to step down and move. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    As expert Katie Nicholl told 9Honey, this was inevitable, because Harry and Meghan wanted to go international from the start, envisioning a plan for their future from the time they started dating.

    "The speed at which the Sussexes have turned their lives around, has surprised everybody," Nicholl told the outlet. "I don't think it's a huge surprise they moved overseas, that was inevitable. I think the speed at which it's happened has surprised people ... They didn't want to just be stuck in one place. Part of their vision is to be making a difference on the world stage and that entails being international."

  • Supposedly, they even told a friend while they were dating that they wanted to become 'international roving royals.'

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Nicholl added:

    "I was told from a very early stage in their courtship, they had told a friend of Harry's that Meghan met quite early on that they wanted to international roving royals and that was going to be their focus. So I think this idea that they were going to move away and work overseas was always on the cards but as I say, the speed at which it's happened has definitely been surprising." 

    We'd agree it's surprising ... and pretty wild that this could have been what they wanted from the outset and ended up playing out according to plan.

  • Nicholl also pointed out how quickly their lives have changed in the span of just a couple of years. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Marriage, Archie's birth, moving ... it's a lot to take in! 

    "If you look at not just the first two years of married life but Archie's first birthday has only just been celebrated and if you look at what's happened within his short life span, it's been pretty epic," she said. "They've broken away from the royal family, they've moved home twice -- first to Canada then to California and all of this before Archie actually turned one. This is not a couple who like to sit around and twiddle their thumbs. They move quickly and they do seem in quite a hurry to do their thing." 

    Yep, we'd agree with that for sure! 

  • Meghan and Harry have definitely made their dreams come true. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    If this is what they wanted, they definitely got it! Sure, they've had to give up their royal titles ... and all the hate they've gotten for choosing to leave the UK has to have been very difficult to cope with. But ultimately, they seem happy in their new country, settling into LA (and hopefully getting a bit more privacy than they did before). 

    If this works for them, all the more power to them.

  • After all, there's nothing wrong with having an 'agenda.'

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Harry and Meghan had a clear view of what they wanted their future together to look like, and that's a good thing! Before getting married, it's always a good idea to be on the same page about that kind of stuff ... and it sounds like they definitely were. 

    Now, they get to live their dreams, no matter what anyone else might say or think. All that matters is that they're happy!

