Jinger Duggar Deletes Video After Fans Call Out Jeremy Vuolo's Rude Behavior

Since they got married, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have seemed like the perfect couple ... but what if more is going on behind the scenes than meets the eye? A recent Q&A video that Jinger and Jeremy did got so much backlash that Jinger deleted it from Instagram, which is definitely making us wonder if something Jeremy did hit a nerve.
Lately, Jeremy and Jinger have been doing a lot of Q&A sessions for the 'gram.
They sit in front of the camera and answer questions from fans -- generally pretty normal stuff, especially since they've got a bit more free time on their hands since everyone's hanging out at home these days.
But a recent one has disappeared from Jinger's feed entirely, and it seems like it might have been because of the negative comments the video amassed after fans watched the way she and Jeremy interacted.
Jeremy kept interrupting Jinger in the video.
As The Blast pointed out, fans commented on how many times Jeremy seemingly didn't let Jinger answer for herself when they were answering a series of "Would You Rather" questions, and it even seemed like he was arguing with her, as if she didn't know the answer to stuff that was about her personally.
The video still lives on in Jinger's IGTV tab, but not on her main feed, where it once was.
Fans didn't hold back on commenting about Jeremy's controlling nature.
Some comments even insinuated that Jeremy only wanted to have a wife who he could mold into whatever image he wanted -- that's some harsh stuff! Others just wished he'd have given Jinger more time to answer her own questions, because they were genuinely interested in her take on the question, not the way Jeremy thought she would or should answer.
No wonder Jinger deleted the video!
Generally, these two seem to get along pretty well.
They have received some backlash in the past for Jinger seeming to take on Jeremy's interests as her own to make him happy, but in general? Jinger and Jeremy seem to be well matched and one of the happiest Duggar couples out of the adult kids. Jinger always wanted to move away and live in a big city, and with Jeremy, she got that wish -- and of course, they seem as happy as can be with Felicity on deck, too.
Is there trouble in paradise?
We'll just have to wait and see what happens, but if Jinger was bothered enough by the response to the Q&A video, we'll be pretty surprised if she decides to do another one in the future.
In the meantime, we're just curious if this is a sign that something is going on -- and we really hope not. Jeremy and Jinger are so adorable together, and we'd hate to think that she didn't feel supported in her marriage.
