Jinger Duggar Deletes Video After Fans Call Out Jeremy Vuolo's Rude Behavior

Lately, Jeremy and Jinger have been doing a lot of Q&A sessions for the 'gram.

They sit in front of the camera and answer questions from fans -- generally pretty normal stuff, especially since they've got a bit more free time on their hands since everyone's hanging out at home these days.

But a recent one has disappeared from Jinger's feed entirely, and it seems like it might have been because of the negative comments the video amassed after fans watched the way she and Jeremy interacted.