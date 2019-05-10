Prince William & Kate Middleton Break Social Media Protocol With Royal Family First

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
While working from home, Kate Middleton and Prince William have been video chatting like there's no tomorrow, and their latest ended up changing the way they use their official Instagram account. Will and Kate broke royal social media protocol when they offered the KensingtonRoyal IG up to an organization they've been working with for a year now, all in the name of helping others.
-
Last year, the royals -- including Will, Kate, Harry, and Meghan -- teamed up to launch Shout.
As part of their initiative to improve mental health services across the UK, they promoted the organization for the first time a year ago. It's a crisis hotline that allows people in need to text and get help from volunteers who are there to listen and help them figure out what their next steps should be.
And now, to celebrate the first anniversary of Shout, Kate and Will did something special.
-
Over the weekend, Kate and Will hopped on a video call to announce that a Shout volunteer would be taking over the Kensington Royal Instagram account.
On Will and Kate's video call, they shared that volunteer Alexis Caught would be answering questions and providing more information about the service on the royals' Instagram Stories.
"You guys are the trailblazers, you have been doing a fantastic job keeping Shout moving forward, so well done and thank you for all your hard work; we really appreciate it," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said on the call.
-
-
This was the first time Will and Kate had ever shared their Instagram with anyone else -- an organization or otherwise.
It was pretty cool of them to do so. Not only were they able to reach more people about Shout and the services it provides, but they also once again showed their commitment to improving mental health across the UK -- something they've always been pretty passionate about.
They may not be with Harry and Meghan like they were when the service launched last year, but the organization's still going strong!
-
This news comes just after Harry launched another mental health-related initiative himself.
-
-
Good for these royals for supporting causes that are so important to them.
It can definitely be a difficult time for people all over the world right now, especially when it comes to mental health, so it's great to see that Kate and Will -- and even Harry and Meghan from across the pond -- are still doing what they can to show people that there are plenty of resources out there if they need help.
Keep up the good work! There's no doubt that Will and Kate have already changed the world.
Share this Story