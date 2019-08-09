Why Princess Charlotte Is 'Braver' Than Prince George

WPA Pool/Getty Images
It's no secret that Princess Charlotte is outgoing. At pretty much every royal outing, she happily smiles and waves to throngs of royal well-wishers -- not something every 5-year-old would be capable of doing. And now, it's being reported that not only is Princess Charlotte the most outgoing of the Cambridge kids, but she's also the bravest.
She may look poised and completely innocent, but don't let that adorable face fool you.
Royal biographer Ingrid Seward recently gave an update on the Cambridge kids to Vogue -- and turns out, Charlotte may be the rowdiest of the bunch. "Charlotte is the braver of the two older kids and always willing to try anything, while George is more reticent," Seward remarked. "He always wants to be doing what Charlotte is doing."
Sounds like she's fun.
Seward also added that William and Kate have their hands full right now with their kids.
"They don't have much free time as both Kate and William are working hard online, but when they do, they go for bike rides across the private parts of the Sandringham estate," she said. "When they are able to, which they now can, they take the kids to the local beach and play in the rock pools -- this suits all three children." As we all know, the Cambridges are big on outside time.
In addition to playing outside, Kate is also trying to instill a fun hobby in her kids.
Baking! As we all know, the Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of whipping up sweet treats, and she's hoping her kids will love being in the kitchen, covered in flour, as much as she does.
"Kate, who loves cooking herself, is very keen on teaching her children to cook, and they spend a lot of time baking cakes in the kitchen at Anmer Hall," Seward added.
But back to Charlotte and George -- we're guessing they've gotten into a few sibling spats since they started sheltering in place.
A few weeks ago, it was reported that Prince Louis is starting to take after Charlotte -- and that the two youngest Cambridges have a "cheeky" streak. But George, on the other hand, is all about following the rules -- and he rarely passes up an opportunity to tattle when Charlotte and Louis aren't.
"If he catches his siblings sneaking candy into their bedrooms at night or being mischievous, he'll often make his feelings known," a source told Closer Weekly. "He's not shy about teaching them right from wrong."
We've long suspected Charlotte was the wildest of the bunch, but now there's proof!
Hopefully, for Prince William and Kate Middleton's sake, Prince George and Prince Louis aren't following their sister's lead too much during this time when everyone is stuck at home. Otherwise, the duke and duchess may have three seriously wild kiddos on their hands -- not exactly ideal for mom, dad, or the nanny. Good luck, guys!
