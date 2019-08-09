Why Princess Charlotte Is 'Braver' Than Prince George

In addition to playing outside, Kate is also trying to instill a fun hobby in her kids.

Baking! As we all know, the Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of whipping up sweet treats, and she's hoping her kids will love being in the kitchen, covered in flour, as much as she does.

"Kate, who loves cooking herself, is very keen on teaching her children to cook, and they spend a lot of time baking cakes in the kitchen at Anmer Hall," Seward added.

