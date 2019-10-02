Harry & Meghan Start Paying Back Money For Frogmore Renovations Amid Backlash

Everyone in Britain seemed to be upset by this.

In addition to the deluge of tweets that oft follow anything the Sussexes do, Piers Morgan -- who, to be fair, is always criticizing Meghan -- wrote a scathing article in the Daily Mail about the reno.

"The uproar over the cost of Frogmore Cottage is the latest story of extravagance to beset Meghan who committed a PR disaster earlier this year by throwing a $500,000 baby shower in New York," he penned. "Barely a week goes by without new tales of her lavish spending on jewelry and clothing. She’s been accused of being the new Marie Antoinette, with a ‘Let them eat cake!’ tone deaf mentality towards how this all looks to ordinary people struggling to survive. I’d say a more worrying comparison is that Meghan’s beginning to resemble someone even less relatable to ordinary people – Kim Kardashian."



OK, Piers. Whatever you say.