Harry & Meghan Start Paying Back Money For Frogmore Renovations Amid Backlash

Well, this should silence the haters a bit. According to a new report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started paying back the cost of their Frogmore Cottage renovations. Not long after their wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Kensington Palace for a quieter life in the country at Frogmore Cottage -- and when they used taxpayer money to renovate it, the British public was none too pleased. Especially when they decided to step down as working royals.  

  • As many know, Harry and Meghan moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor after their wedding. 

    In January of 2019, Harry and Meghan began renovations on their new, more secluded home. From what everyone understands, the renovations were quite substantial, as Frogmore went from being a five-bedroom home that was broken up into five separate apartments for royal staffers to a single-family residence. Evidently, the Queen's annual Sovereign Grant paid for about $3 million of the work -- and people had feelings about this. 

  • Everyone in Britain seemed to be upset by this.  

    In addition to the deluge of tweets that oft follow anything the Sussexes do, Piers Morgan -- who, to be fair, is always criticizing Meghan -- wrote a scathing article in the Daily Mail about the reno. 

    "The uproar over the cost of Frogmore Cottage is the latest story of extravagance to beset Meghan who committed a PR disaster earlier this year by throwing a $500,000 baby shower in New York," he penned. "Barely a week goes by without new tales of her lavish spending on jewelry and clothing. She’s been accused of being the new Marie Antoinette, with a ‘Let them eat cake!’ tone deaf mentality towards how this all looks to ordinary people struggling to survive. I’d say a more worrying comparison is that Meghan’s beginning to resemble someone even less relatable to ordinary people – Kim Kardashian."

    OK, Piers. Whatever you say. 

  • Then, when Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down, people immediately wanted to know: Where's our money for the reno?

    In their Instagram announcement, Harry and Meghan revealed their plans to live and raise Archie in both the UK and in North America. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," they wrote. 

    And, basically, the public collectively said: "Yeah, yeah, yeah ... but where's our money if you're not living in the UK full time?"

  • After months went by without a reimbursement, a group called the Taxpayers' Alliance in the UK started getting vocal about their money. 

    In an article in the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the group said:

    "Taxpayers would welcome the news of the Sussexes returning the funds used to renovate Frogmore Cottage to the public purse. The royals are granted public money in accordance with their duties. Given Harry and Meghan have chosen to forfeit those duties and live abroad as private citizens, it is only right that they now seek to cover the costs themselves."

  • But now, the time has finally come -- Harry and Meghan have quietly started paying back the money they used for their renovation. 

    According to Mail on Sunday, Harry and Meghan are putting money back into their Frogmore home. "It has been quietly arranged for the couple to start paying rent on the property, beginning last month," a source said, adding that a "a 'rental-plus' agreement in which they pay more than what the commercial rate would be, [will enable] them to pay down those building costs with the excess."

    So, there we have it. Harry and Meghan are people of their word. Boom.

