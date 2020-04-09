Jessa Duggar Criticized Over How She Talks to Her 1-Year-Old Daughter

Jessa Duggar’s kids are growing up! The mom of three shared a sweet video to her social media channel so that she can share her youngest’s latest milestone with her family. Since the Jessa isn’t able to see her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, due to the social distancing measures in place, it appears she has taken and shared this video to serve as a sneak peek into a new development in the household.
Jessa Duggar shared a video of her daughter, Ivy, walking.
Jessa’s youngest child, Ivy, is about to turn one-year-old next week. One of the most fun milestones around the one-year mark is when the baby starts to take their first steps. And it looks like little Ivy is a pro at this already.
The 27-year-old mom shared a video to her Instagram page of little Ivy not just taking her first step – but several steps in a row.
“She’s been taking some steps for a little over a week,” the mom captioned the video. Adding, “and now she’s really starting to take off!” In the video sweet little Ivy Jane Seewald takes several steps in a row while mom watches and cheers her on.\
“There she goes” mom shouts while counting each step. “That’s about 15 steps in a row” mama adds.
Ivy is in the living room walking on the carpet towards mom, who is giving her full attention and sitting on the couch.
When Ivy reaches Jessa, walking the whole way, Jessa scoops her up into her arms and celebrates.
“Yes, you made it,” she said. “You’re a big girl, yes you are. You’re going to show grandma and grandpa how you walk,” she says proudly while Ivy is in her arms and throws her up into the air.
Ivy is not even a full year old yet – celebrating her first birthday on May 26. The video is a sweet way to share the milestone with her family and friends who can’t hang out with the social distancing rules in place right now.
The video has been watched nearly 500,000 times already and with almost 750 comments, people are loving the sweet video.
There seems to be a few themes throughout the comment section and it’s a little strange.
And then someone criticized the way Jessa talked to her daughter in the video.
