Jessa Duggar Criticized Over How She Talks to Her 1-Year-Old Daughter

Jessa Duggar’s kids are growing up! The mom of three shared a sweet video to her social media channel so that she can share her youngest’s latest milestone with her family. Since the Jessa isn’t able to see her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, due to the social distancing measures in place, it appears she has taken and shared this video to serve as a sneak peek into a new development in the household.

  • Jessa Duggar shared a video of her daughter, Ivy, walking. 

    Jessa’s youngest child, Ivy, is about to turn one-year-old next week. One of the most fun milestones around the one-year mark is when the baby starts to take their first steps. And it looks like little Ivy is a pro at this already.

  • The 27-year-old mom shared a video to her Instagram page of little Ivy not just taking her first step – but several steps in a row.

    “She’s been taking some steps for a little over a week,” the mom captioned the video. Adding, “and now she’s really starting to take off!” In the video sweet little Ivy Jane Seewald takes several steps in a row while mom watches and cheers her on.\

    “There she goes” mom shouts while counting each step. “That’s about 15 steps in a row” mama adds. 

    Ivy is in the living room walking on the carpet towards mom, who is giving her full attention and sitting on the couch.

  • When Ivy reaches Jessa, walking the whole way, Jessa scoops her up into her arms and celebrates. 

    “Yes, you made it,” she said. “You’re a big girl, yes you are. You’re going to show grandma and grandpa how you walk,” she says proudly while Ivy is in her arms and throws her up into the air.

    Ivy is not even a full year old yet – celebrating her first birthday on May 26. The video is a sweet way to share the milestone with her family and friends who can’t hang out with the social distancing rules in place right now.

  • The video has been watched nearly 500,000 times already and with almost 750 comments, people are loving the sweet video.

    screenshot of comments on jessa duggar instagram video
    Instagram / @jessaseewald

    It seems no matter how adorable and sweet the Duggar family videos or photos are, they’re never going to please everyone. Thankfully, most of the comments on the video of Ivy walking are positive.

    “Doll baby!,” one person writes. “Wow growing up so fast and she is so cute,” another said. “Bless her she’s so precious ❤️,” another adds in.

  • There seems to be a few themes throughout the comment section and it’s a little strange.

    Screenshot of comments on Jessa Duggar video
    Instagram / @jessaseewald

    There are people commenting on the adorable video, giving praise to both Ivy and Jessa. Others keep asking where Jessa got her rug, which is so not the focus of the video. 

    And, of course, there are others who question if Jessa is pregnant again.

    And there comments that tell Jessa it's definitely time for her to have another baby – and to get a bigger house.

  • And then someone criticized the way Jessa talked to her daughter in the video. 

    screenshot of comments on Jessa Duggar video
    Instagram / @jessaseewald

    “Ugh… I hate when parents and others use baby talk,” one person decided to write in the comments of Jessa’s video. There is a moment where Jessa is congratulating her daughter on the amazing 15+ steps she just took that this comment is likely directed towards.

    Thankfully, someone responded reminding that person they don’t have to watch the video. “so don’t watch their videos,” the quipped back.

    It’s clear that no matter how innocent or sweet the Duggars make their social media, there will always be someone who pulls out something negative from it.

    Congrats on baby’s first step, mama!

