Jessa Duggar Criticized Over How She Talks to Her 1-Year-Old Daughter

The 27-year-old mom shared a video to her Instagram page of little Ivy not just taking her first step – but several steps in a row.

A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on May 16, 2020 at 3:22pm PDT

“She’s been taking some steps for a little over a week,” the mom captioned the video. Adding, “and now she’s really starting to take off!” In the video sweet little Ivy Jane Seewald takes several steps in a row while mom watches and cheers her on.\

“There she goes” mom shouts while counting each step. “That’s about 15 steps in a row” mama adds.

Ivy is in the living room walking on the carpet towards mom, who is giving her full attention and sitting on the couch.