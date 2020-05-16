Kate Middleton's Latest Waist-Up Outfit Is Her Most Interesting Yet

Over the past year, 1800 volunteers have taken part in over 300,000 text conversations, the organization shares.

"A lot of texters want to feel heard," volunteer Alexis Caught said. "The other services aren't there to listen to them at the moment. A lot of people don't have friends they can see face-to-face. The ability to drop a quick message to us… is priceless."

Kate and William – and all the volunteers at Shout -- are doing fantastic work, even during the social chaos, and they always look so elegant while doing the work.