Kate Middleton's Latest Waist-Up Outfit Is Her Most Interesting Yet

Instagram / kensingtonroyal
Everyone has had to switch up how they work with most people, who can, working from home. The royal family is no different, and as Prince William and Kate Middleton continue their work with charities during the worldwide health crisis, they've adapted to a work-from-home lifestyle. The two are still very involved in their charity work and have been hosting Zoom calls and bring awareness through their social media channels.
In the latest Zoom call, Kate Middleton and Prince William spoke with volunteers of a text crisis line.
According to PEOPLE, Kate and William spoke with volunteers of the Shout crisis line in honor of its first anniversary. The crisis text line is the UK's first 24/7 service, which they helped launch alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, last May.
The royal parents spoke with five volunteers and discussed the role this service has played during the health crisis, which has hit the UK hard.
"You guys are the trailblazers, you have been doing a fantastic job keeping Shout moving forward, so well done and thank you for all your hard work; we really appreciate it," Prince William said. Kate and William were told about how younger people are finding the isolation challenging in terms of being able to access their usual mental health services. The volunteers said the assistance of texting to those who reach out had made a difference.
During the call, Kate Middleton looked her best, as usual, with her waist-up outfit, but it's her most interesting one yet.
The royal couple is using their platform to bring more awareness to the Shout crisis line.
To mark the first anniversary of Shout, the Instagram stories of @kensingtonroyal will be taken over by a Shout volunteer. The Instagram takeover is the first time the royal parents have used their social media to partner with another organization in this way.
Over the past year, 1800 volunteers have taken part in over 300,000 text conversations, the organization shares.
