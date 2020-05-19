20 Times Royal Women Looked Mesmerizing in Cape Dresses

Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Image



Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Image Capes and royals go hand in hand, obviously (art museums are full of paintings of royals in long fur capes, after all), but that's not the dusty musty kind of cape that we particularly care about, honestly. We want to know all about royal women wearing cape dresses, a style that is very now -- and is also very classic. They're sophisticated, they have beautiful silhouettes, and they are so dramatic that they almost always instantly iconic. If someone wants to create an unforgettable moment, this is what they wear. Sure, we've seen cape dresses on Hollywood red carpets, as worn by celebs -- including Lupita N'yongo, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kim Kardashian -- and those ladies looked amazing. But no set of women wear cape dresses as often as royal women, like Meghan Markle and other members of royal houses in Europe and beyond. Still, nothing commands as much attention as a sleek cape dress.

Part of it is, as we mentioned, that history between royals and capes, which are worn at coronations and set the new queen or king apart from the rest of the crowd. (A brilliant crown doesn't hurt, either.) But of course, the other part is that haute couture designers have embraced the style, big time, in the past few years. Everyone -- from Stella McCartney to Ralph Lauren, and Ralph & Russo to Gianbattista Valli -- have all sent models wearing cape dresses down the runway.

And quicker than we can say regal, royal women have snapped them up. (Meghan, in particular, has rocked a several amazing cape dresses, with Kate Middleton also indulging from time to time.)

So what makes for a great cape dress? Surprisingly, the answer varies. While their general vibe is sleek lines and whole colors, royal women have brought out some beautiful cape dresses in a variety of gown and sleeve lengths, colors, and even patterns. Some are belted, others loose. some flow over the ground like water, others feature a blunt and modern cut.

Whatever the details, one thing is certain: Cape dresses are amazing, even more so when a royal is wearing them. Here are just 20 examples that we love.