20 Times Royal Women Looked Mesmerizing in Cape Dresses

Capes and royals go hand in hand, obviously (art museums are full of paintings of royals in long fur capes, after all), but that's not the dusty musty kind of cape that we particularly care about, honestly. We want to know all about royal women wearing cape dresses, a style that is very now -- and is also very classic. They're sophisticated, they have beautiful silhouettes, and they are so dramatic that they almost always instantly iconic. If someone wants to create an unforgettable moment, this is what they wear.
Sure, we've seen cape dresses on Hollywood red carpets, as worn by celebs -- including Lupita N'yongo, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kim Kardashian -- and those ladies looked amazing. But no set of women wear cape dresses as often as royal women, like Meghan Markle and other members of royal houses in Europe and beyond. Still, nothing commands as much attention as a sleek cape dress.
Part of it is, as we mentioned, that history between royals and capes, which are worn at coronations and set the new queen or king apart from the rest of the crowd. (A brilliant crown doesn't hurt, either.) But of course, the other part is that haute couture designers have embraced the style, big time, in the past few years. Everyone -- from Stella McCartney to Ralph Lauren, and Ralph & Russo to Gianbattista Valli -- have all sent models wearing cape dresses down the runway.
And quicker than we can say regal, royal women have snapped them up. (Meghan, in particular, has rocked a several amazing cape dresses, with Kate Middleton also indulging from time to time.)
So what makes for a great cape dress? Surprisingly, the answer varies. While their general vibe is sleek lines and whole colors, royal women have brought out some beautiful cape dresses in a variety of gown and sleeve lengths, colors, and even patterns. Some are belted, others loose. some flow over the ground like water, others feature a blunt and modern cut.
Whatever the details, one thing is certain: Cape dresses are amazing, even more so when a royal is wearing them. Here are just 20 examples that we love.
Short & Sweet1
When Meghan wore this $2,000 navy blue Stella McCartney dress to the queen's birthday celebration in 2018, it marked the first time in probably decades since a woman from the royal British family had rocked a caped look. It had all the hallmarks of Meghan's style: It was a simple, ultra modern cut in one of her favorite colors, and very of-the-moment but classic at the same time.
Olive Green2
Several European royal women have worn cape dresses similar to Meghan's, and they all look as spectacular. For an outing to the theater, Queen Letizia of Spain went with an olive number that featured a fitted shift dress and swinging cape of the same color and at-the-knee length. With cape dresses, it's all about the understated drama and this one nails it.
A Little Bit of Magic3
Kate Middleton is not big on caped dresses, but when she visited Northern Ireland, she chose to wear this unusual powder blue Mulberry coat as a dress, and it totally worked for her. If the first thing that came to mind when looking at this picture are the outfits of the Beauxbatons girls from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, that's not unusual. Kate's dress went viral, because it brought back movie memories. Hey, our money would be on the very sporty Kate winning the Tri-Wizard Cup.
Dramatic Black4
Princess Beatrice are her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, don't look too happy in this picture of them leaving a restaurant. Maybe this was the night Beatrice got the news that the global health challenge might affect their May wedding plans. (The couple was forced to cancel in April.) But, hey, at least she looks chic in this short, caped LBD. The belt and ankle-strap heels complete the sexy take on the cape trend.
Pure Fi-yah!5
Queen Letizia of Spain has rewritten every royal rule in the book when it comes to fashion. She wears short skirts, leather pants, sleeveless dresses, and skips traditional Spanish accessories -- like a lace shawls and huge decorative combs. So this four alarm fire engine red showstopper of a gown by Stella McCartney -- which she wore to a birthday party in 2017 -- is totally in her wheelhouse. The one-shoulder cape is a game changer as far as cape dresses go.
Blue Blood6
It was the fall of 2018, and by now, the world knew that Meghan was pregnant. She highlighted it with this lovely, simple -- and very comfy-looking -- blue Safiyaa caped dress. Although Meghan didn't have a tiara to wear to this state dinner in Fiji, she looked every inch a royal, thanks in part to the dress, which had a full cape in the back. Two years later, when leaving royal life, she picked another Safiyaa dress to attend one of her last few last evens.
Royal Blue7
It may have been her husband King Willem-Alexander's coronation ceremony, but Dutch Queen Maxima drew ALL of the eyeballs to her with this beyond spectacular cape dress in 2013. Everything about it is regal: the ultramarine shade -- which is like sapphire times 100 -- the peaked shoulders that scream boss lady, the perfect fit and length, and the way it showcased that breathtaking tiara.
Well done!
Pure Romance8
Her updo may have aged her a bit, but a pregnant Kate looked sophisticated in a custom gown from her favorite design house, Alexander McQueen, which she wore to an event at the royal palace in Oslo, Norway. With a delicate high-low cape overlay and crystal encrusted neckline, it's a unique take on the cape dress. We have not seen anyone wear anything remotely like it.
Blushing Bride9
Princess Eugenie's wedding dress, by British designer Peter Pilotto, was lovely, and was such a good fit. But her reception dress was no less stunning. A blush colored, flowy gown by Zac Posen, it was ruched and fitted at the top and flared at the bottom, and featured a caped train that resembled subtly butterfly wings from the back.
Very unusual, and very unforgettable.
Ice Queen10
Honestly, Princess Margaret was one bad b, fashion-wise and attitude-wise. Remember in The Crown, when she tells her more dowdy and hesitant sister, the queen, that she should have been the queen? Well it's not exactly fiction, and this picture kind of shows us her very queenly manner. This perfectly uncreased ice blue cape dress istantly sets her apart from everyone else.
Color Block Greatness11
Queen Maxima, who was born in Argentina, is one of the most consistently fashionable and elegant royal women in Europe who never makes a fashion faux pas. During a trip to Portugal, she rocked this color-block cape dress, which, let's face it, not a lot of people could pull off -- with it's dramatic coloring and length. (It helps to be nearly six feet tall.) But she did it, and judging from her husband, the king's stance, even he had to step aside to let her take center stage.
Emerald Exit12
Meghan's now famous green Emilia Wickstead dress, which she wore to her very last event as a senior working royal, featured a cape that was sweat off to one side. It was also shorter than her dress, so it caught the wind easily and made the look instantly iconic and emblematic of the moment: Meghan and Harry were about to make their escape from the royal gilded cage and go live their lives.
So Fresh & Pretty13
Word is that Princess Charlene of Monaco -- who married the son of Princess Grace and monarch of the tiny principality -- cried through her wedding, because she had just learned that her husband-to-be had fathered a THIRD child with a different woman during their relationship. Consequently (it seems to us, anyway), she never smiles. Too bad, because the former Olympic swimmer from South Africa looks amazing in this eye-catching green caped dress with a peekaboo halter neckline.
Two-Tone Look14
Jordan's Queen Rania is one stylish woman. She rarely makes a misstep. Case in point is this pretty and subtly sexy version of a cape dress which she wore to the San Remo Music Festival a few years ago. It is form-fitting and rests off the shoulders, and it also has a peekaboo slit that doesn't reveal too much. The two-tone half cape is another highlight as it was meant to flutter as she walked.
Traditional Print Cape15
We told y'all this woman can dress. Queen Rania rocked this stunning look to an independence day celebration in Jordan. The rich cream fabric and the cut of the dress are gorgeous enough on their own, but the the dress also features a traditional pattern on the underside of the cape, creating a gasp-inducing surprise as she walks.
Truly beautiful.
Traditional Print16
When Kate and William visited the remote mountain kingdom of Bhutan (where she met Queen Jetsun Pem), Kate wore a caped embroidered tunic by French label Paul & Joe and paired it with a traditional Bhutanese skirt. The two pieces looked like they're one piece, or at least belong together, don't they? Together, they made for one super comfortable and effortlessly elegant outfit.
Fire Engine Red17
Wearing a red is never a bad idea. Well, unless we're going to a wedding or a funeral, in which case it's a terrible idea. Meghan Markle wore her red Sayifaa cape, similar to the blue one she wore to Fiji by the same brand, to a music festival. It was her next-to-last appearance as a senior working royal, and she sure made the moment memorable. The slim train is so next level.
Red Carpet? Red Dress18
It feels a little like Meghan and Maxima are duking it out for the title of queen of the cape dresses, no? They actually have somewhat similar styles, though very different heights and body types. Anywho, for a red carpet moment, the Dutch queen chose this flowing gown that took on the red carpet and won. No contest. The turquoise necklace is the perfect counterpoint.
Lavender Gray19
Know which other royal lady is an elegant dresser? Crown Princess Mary of Luxembourg, who was born, by the way, in Australia. She and her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, traveled to Japan for a coronation ceremony, and she wore this ethereal lavender-gray gown with a delicate cape. It was perfect to show off her royal sash and blingy badges.
Like Gleaming Sand20
When Meghan and Harry visited Morocco while she was pregnant, comfort must have been at the top of her list. Can y'all imagine what it must be like to be camera-ready and people-ready when what the body is asking for is a comfy bed? But Meghan did not sacrifice style because of her baby bump. This haute couture Dior tunic featured a criss cross neckline that flowed into a cape like back.