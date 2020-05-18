6 Members of the Royal Family Who Don't Use Their Real Name

Image: Karwai Tang/Getty Images



Karwai Tang/Getty Images As much as fans think they know about the royal family, there's one area that a lot of us don't really think about: Their names. Of course, we're familiar with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but most of the time, we forget that Kate and Meghan aren't technically their first names -- and they're not the only ones! Going all the way back to the 1800s (and possibly even before), members of the royal family have changed their names before they rule for all kinds of reasons, and it's really interesting to find out what their names actually were at birth, and why they ultimately decided they wanted to go by something different.

Believe it or not, there are a number of members of the royal family who don't go by their real names, and it's far more than we ever imagined. It's not just the ladies who are going by different names, either; Prince Harry and Prince Charles have done the same thing. Some of them like to go by nicknames, whereas others have changed their names entirely. It's pretty crazy to think about how things would be different if they went by their given names forever!



Read on for all the royals who have changed their names and why -- for those who went on the record to share the reason publicly. It's definitely interesting to see how things have changed over the years, but among the royals, the tradition of changing things up seems to have stuck around, even across different centuries. Who knows who else will end up changing their name down the line? Once Charles (and later William and George) is ruling, there's no telling what could happen.