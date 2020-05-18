10 Times Kate Middleton & Mom Carole Middleton Were Style Twins

Image: Splash News; Splash News



Splash News; Splash News She got it from her mama -- mama Middleton that is! Kate Middleton's sense of style is world-renowned, but she didn't become a fashionista in a vacuum. It seems like the princess may have gotten a lot of her sense of style from her mother, Carole Middleton, and vice versa. The two of them have twinned a ton of times (say that five times fast). From winter fashion to chic summer dresses, these two are totally on the same page fashion-wise. Over the years, Kate has worn looks super similar to what her mom's worn in the past just as Carole has mimicked some of Kate's most famous styles -- and the two of them even own exact copies of the same dress and hat.

Before her daughter married into royalty, Carole Middleton led a relatively normal life. She married a man named Michael Middleton and had three children: James, Kate, and Pippa. She started a party-planning company that her whole family worked at for a bit -- even Kate before she left behind commoner life. And then, bam! Kate meets a prince at college, marries him, and suddenly, Carole's in the spotlight along with the rest of the Middleton family.

But she's worn it well. She maintains a relatively low profile, but she can be spotted out and about at times -- usually at a wedding or christening, or other special occasions, and always, always for Wimbledon in the summer. (All the Middletons enjoy tennis, and they all dress up for the summer event.) Some of Carole's best looks have come from her tennis match attire, and, TBH, the same goes for Kate.

Here are 10 times mom and daughter took inspiration from each other's closets.