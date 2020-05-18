10 Times Kate Middleton & Mom Carole Middleton Were Style Twins

Splash News; Splash News
She got it from her mama -- mama Middleton that is! Kate Middleton's sense of style is world-renowned, but she didn't become a fashionista in a vacuum. It seems like the princess may have gotten a lot of her sense of style from her mother, Carole Middleton, and vice versa. The two of them have twinned a ton of times (say that five times fast). From winter fashion to chic summer dresses, these two are totally on the same page fashion-wise.
Over the years, Kate has worn looks super similar to what her mom's worn in the past just as Carole has mimicked some of Kate's most famous styles -- and the two of them even own exact copies of the same dress and hat.
Before her daughter married into royalty, Carole Middleton led a relatively normal life. She married a man named Michael Middleton and had three children: James, Kate, and Pippa. She started a party-planning company that her whole family worked at for a bit -- even Kate before she left behind commoner life. And then, bam! Kate meets a prince at college, marries him, and suddenly, Carole's in the spotlight along with the rest of the Middleton family.
But she's worn it well. She maintains a relatively low profile, but she can be spotted out and about at times -- usually at a wedding or christening, or other special occasions, and always, always for Wimbledon in the summer. (All the Middletons enjoy tennis, and they all dress up for the summer event.) Some of Carole's best looks have come from her tennis match attire, and, TBH, the same goes for Kate.
Here are 10 times mom and daughter took inspiration from each other's closets.
White Eyelet Dress1
In 2014 during her tour of Australia and New Zealand, Kate stunned in a pretty white dress with an eyelet cutout pattern. It was a $460 dress from the Australian fashion label Zimmermann. Usually, Kate tries to wear local designs on her travel, and her visits always help spike the economy since suddenly people all over the world are interested in one region's outfits.
Mom Loved the Look, Too2
Carole must have been a big fan of her daughter's 2014 outfit, because she mimicked it in her own way four years later. Mama Middleton dressed up for the 2018 Wimbledon matches in a white eyelet dress that looked a lot like Kate's from years past. Celebs always dress to the nines for the annual tennis event, and this outfit was a great choice.
Cozy Headgear3
A chilly February day in Oslo, Norway called for furry gloves and a hat, so Kate went with her trusty Lacorine hat that looks so cozy for a cold day. She previously had worn it to a church service at Sandringham. When her mom copied the look earlier this year, she also wore it to a Sandringham church service, so we know it's mass approved.
Carole Donned the Hat in January4
Carole wore the hat to church earlier this year when the cold winter air would have necessitated some seriously cozy accessories. If it's not Kate's actual hat that she's wearing, Carole probably has her own identical one. Actually, the whole Middleton family loves this particular fuzzy hat, because even Kate's sister, Pippa, has been spotted wearing the same one.
Trendsetter5
Here's a look that Carole originated before Kate copied it: The red houndstooth patterned dress was Carole's choice for a Wimbledon appearance in 2014. That's Kate's dad, Michael Middleton, next to Carole in the smart tan suit. Quite a well-dressed couple, these two. We can see where Kate gets her impeccable sense of style from.
Taking a Page from Mom's Style Book6
Four years after her mom rocked the look, Kate did her own version of red houndstooth. She wore the pattern on a smart coat dress during a trip to Sweden. Since she was wearing it in the winter, Kate accessorized with gloves and wore longer sleeves than her mom did for the July Wimbledon event, but the inspiration is clear.
Like mother, like daughter as they say.
A New Spin On the Grandma Dress7
When Prince George was born in 2013, Kate's mom visited her in the hospital. Carole wore a charming blue-gray wrap dress with a flower pattern on it. She may have just become a grandma, but Carole's sense of style was still young at heart -- so much so, that her daughter ended up kind of copying this look several years later.
Matching Wrap Dress8
The Duchess of Cambridge's 2019 Christmas card included a photo of the whole family, and Kate's dress looks super familiar. Like her mom's 2013 gown, Kate's dress is a wrap style in a blue-gray color with a white flower pattern on it. It's not identical, but it's pretty close. Carole would look great in this outfit, too. Maybe Kate will lend it to her.
Stripes For Days9
Kate Middleton loves a striped top. She wore this navy and cream striped sweater to a sailing event in May 2019 and reused it again recently for one of her Zoom video meetings. It's a casual style, but the princess always manages to dress it up. Here, she did so with chic button-front pants and a red clutch -- oh, and perfectly styled hair, of course.
Carole Also Pulls the Look Off10
A handful of months later at yet another sailing event, the striped top was back -- only this time, Mama Middleton was wearing it. Carole's shirt may go unnoticed in this photo at first, because Princess Charlotte is stealing the show by sticking her tongue out at the photographers. But once we looked closer, we realized that Carole's shirt is so similar to the striped top her daughter loves. It could even be by the same designer.
Cozy Coat11
Kate's mom looked super chic when on her way to the hospital in 2012. Kate was going through her extreme morning sickness at the time, and her mom understandably. wanted to be by her side. But even when doing something as mundane as visiting someone in the hospital, Carole is still the epitome of fashionable in her camel-colored coat.
Copying Mom12
Earlier this year, Kate took a page out of her mom's style book with a camel coat of her own for a January event. Eight years later, and the style is still so totally chic. The Massimo Dutti trench seems to be sold out now, which is par for the course with Kate's wardrobe. Anything the princess wears is snapped up off the shelves almost immediately.
Pretty in Pink13
Every year, the Trooping of the Colour gives fans a chance to see Kate's formal wardrobe during her balcony appearance. In 2013, the very pregnant princess wore a pretty pink pastel coat dress and matching hat. Some predicted that the outfit was somehow a clue that her baby was going to be a girl, but then Prince George was born a month later.
Pink Coat Dress, Take 214
Four years later, Mrs. Middleton wore a pale pink coat dress of her own with a matching hat to daughter Pippa Middleton's wedding. Pippa's color scheme was millennial pink with everyone from Carole to Kate to Princess Charlotte donning the blush color. Carole looks radiant in her outfit, but that may have just been her joy from the big day coming through.
Little Black Dress15
Mama Middleton knows how to do formalwear right. A night out to the London Palladium for the 2014 Royal Variety Performance called for elegant evening wear. Carole's husband, Michael, wore a tux, and Carole dressed up in a black dress with lacy mesh sleeves. (Very chic and timeless.) We know so, because Kate stole the look a year later and it still looked great.
Lovely in Lace16
Kate doesn't often wear black, but she always does for the annual Festival of Remembrance, which honors those lost in wars. In 2015, she donned a cute black lace dress from the brand Dolce and Gabbana. With its lacy sheer sleeves, it's not unlike the gown her mother wore the year previously. Clearly, the princess gets her sense of style from her chic mom.
Royal Red17
When the princess had an event in December of 2017, she decided 'tis the season for a festive red dress. She was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, and this $620 Goat Fashion frock doubled as maternity wear -- even though it wasn't technically billed as a maternity dress. Kate's mom loved the outfit so much, that she bought her own exact copy.
Twinning in Red18
For a feature in The Telegraph, Carole was photographed in the same red Goat Fashion dress that her daughter previously wore. Now, this is probably Carole's own piece as she's likely not out here trading closets with a princess. Still, it's a lovely twinning moment nonetheless. Carole's kids may all be grown, but her sense of fashion is young at heart.
Alexander McQueen in Canada19
On a 2016 tour of Canada, Kate pulled this Alexander McQueen piece out of her closet. The red and white motif was perfect for her location, since those are the same colors as the Canadian flag. The Duchess of Cambridge takes her wardrobe so seriously, we just know that was an intentional nod to her international travels. She paired the dress with red heels and a red clutch.
Matchy-Matchy20
The color of Carole's dress is different, but it's the same basic design -- although at a fraction of the price. Carole's dress has the same tiered skirt and a similar vibrant pattern as Kate's, but it's not an Alexander McQueen. It's from the Wolf & Badger brand, which is supposed to be considered a budget brand, but this dress still cost over $300.