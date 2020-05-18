Inside the Royal Family's Favorite Bahamas Retreat



Christie's International Real Estate A lot of people have heard about Mustique, the private island where a lot of royal family members -- including Kate Middleton and Prince William -- have gone to relax away from private eyes. (Remember in The Crown, when Princess Margaret got busted cavorting with a lover on a beach? That was Mustique.) But lots of us probably haven't heard of Casa Casuarina, the luxury home that's hidden away on the Bahamian island of New Providence -- the place where Princess Diana took Prince William and Prince Harry on vacation after her separation from Prince Charles. It's glorious. Well, guess what? It's for sale by Christie's for $12.5 million. Whaddya say we all pool our money together and score it for the next time we need to stay put at home? Nah? Oh, well -- no harm in trying. Guess we can do the next best thing, which is to ogle it through lots of beautiful pictures.

The home has long been owned by the Menzies family, who were somehow good friends of Diana, even though they owned a national chain of newsstands where the public could catch a glimpse of the scandalous tabloid headlines that were the unavoidable part of her life. It's not clear why they're unloading it now, because God knows we never would.

During the 1993 vacation, which Diana's bodyguard Ken Wharfe wrote about in his 2017 book Guarding Diana: Protecting the Princess Around the World, the royals and some friends also hopped over to Florida for a trip to Disney World.

But the highlight of the trip -- at least for scandal-weary Diana -- may well have been the family's stay at the gorgeous property, which is right on a private beach and so far away from the hustle and bustle of gray London that it's the perfect place to exhale.

Want to take a look inside? Of course y'all do. Here's a great peek at the house where William and Harry spent time with their mom, had fun, and were able to take a breather from their harried royal life.