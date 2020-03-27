Princess Eugenie Gets Called Out For Not Wearing a Face Mask While Volunteering

UK Press via Getty Images
During this totally unpredictable time, Princess Eugenie is all about giving back -- even if she receives a little criticism for the way she's been doing it. After Eugenie volunteered at a food bank, people called her and husband Jack Brooksbank out because they didn't feel that the couple was wearing the proper protection for the gig.
Earlier this week, Eugenie shared a photo of her and Jack volunteering at the Salvation Army.
Eugenie wrote:
"In the past few years I have witnessed first hand their dedication and hard work, so when they invited Jack and I to their newly created hub to pack boxes, we jumped at the chance.
As a group of volunteers we helped pack trolleys of food that are then taken and distributed to the Army's hugely important and much needed food banks that feed thousands across the UK."
Super sweet -- it's just like Eugenie to get involved like this.
However, people definitely took notice that Eugenie and Jack weren't wearing protective gear.
Yep, they're sporting their reflective Salvation Army vests, but they're not wearing face masks, which have been widely recommended (and are even required in some places) to help stopping the spread of illness.
It didn't take long before Eugenie's post about volunteer work turned into her getting slammed for skipping out on the face masks ... and we wouldn't be surprised if she had seen this coming.
A lot of people appreciated Eugenie's efforts, but many also wanted to know where her face mask was.
Eugenie isn't the only one in her family getting involved.
Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, has been busy putting together and delivering food to essential NHS workers, so it seems like they're focused on doing a lot of good. And of course, we already knew that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been doing everything they can to give back at the same time, including plenty of video chats with people who are out there working on the front lines.
We're sure Eugenie will continue doing her part.
And maybe she'll consider wearing a face mask next time ... because we really want her (and her family) to stay healthy and safe at a time when everything is so unpredictable and constantly changing.
She definitely still gets credit for helping people in need. It was awesome for her and Jack to volunteer, and there's no doubt in our minds that this is just the beginning of their efforts.
