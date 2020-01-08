Report Meghan 'Americanized' Harry Has Royal Fans Coming to Her Defense

"I don’t think they want to be in the news. They want their projects and the charitable foundations that they support to be in the news, but they themselves don't want to be in the news," she said, adding, "I think there are some people thinking that Harry is going to miss royal duties and the lifestyle, and I mean, he may miss parts of it. But I think that this is what Harry's always wanted -- an escape."



Yep, we can definitely see that. Harry's always been as private as he could be, but it was clear that royal life wasn't working for him for a long time before he actually made the decision and called it quits.