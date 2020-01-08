Report Meghan 'Americanized' Harry Has Royal Fans Coming to Her Defense

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Now that Prince Harry is living in America for the first time, it's up to Meghan Markle to teach him the ropes since she grew up in LA and all. And as royal reality star Julie Montagu says, Meghan has actually "Americanized" Harry at this point, and in her opinion, that's definitely not a bad thing.
He's gonna have to get used to his new home sooner or later!
Julie is a former star of Ladies of London and is an American who married into royalty.
Much like Meghan, right? Now, her title is Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, and when it comes to Harry and Meghan's transition out of royal life and into the US, she's definitely qualified to comment on it, since she has a little experience herself in that area. In fact, she seems supportive of their big move -- and she thinks that Meghan is likely to make Harry a bit American along the way.
Julie is surprised that Meghan and Harry left Canada so soon.
Then again, it's also important to remember that if they wanted to move, early this spring was the time -- before lockdowns made it difficult (if not impossible) for them to head to the US when they wanted to.
“I actually thought they were going to stay in Canada, just because I thought it would be more peaceful for them,” she told People in an interview. “I thought it was a good transition country -- a good compromise.”
She also shared what she believes their motivations were to leave royal life and start fresh.
Interestingly enough, plenty of people are showing support for Meghan and Harry on this one.
Even though they've gotten all kinds of backlash for their choice to live in LA (and just about everything else they've done for the past three years), according to these reactions, it seems like people are totally understanding of why Harry might want to leave the royal life behind.
And they're right. It truly does appear that he wants to create the best, most peaceful life for his family, and this is how he's doing it.
We're sure Harry will fit right in.
