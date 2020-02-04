Jinger Duggar Reveals the Special Way She Stands Out From Her Family

After watching Jinger Duggar grow up on reality TV (and then marry Jeremy Vuolo and start her own family), we think we know everything about her ... but she still has a few surprises up her sleeve. This week, Jinger shared facts about herself on Instagram, including one trait that she shares with Felicity that we definitely wouldn't have guessed!
Along with a photo of herself doing a puzzle, Jinger shared some little known facts about herself.
"I can ride the unicycle. It’s actually easier than you may think! " Jinger wrote, adding as her second fact, "I play the harp. I’m not fantastic, but I have the basics down. Do any of you play? "
The harp we knew about -- we've seen her and her sisters playing it on 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On. The unicycle is news to us, though ... and that's something we'd definitely like to see in a video!
She also added that she loves licorice and puzzles.
Jinger's definitely not alone in her love of puzzles -- a lot of people have taken up that hobby lately as they're spending more and more time at home. But black licorice? Yep, that's an acquired taste.
"My favorite candy is black licorice," she wrote. "I’ve found there are two kinds of people in this world: those who love black licorice and those who hate it, no neutrals."
Then she shared something cool that she and Felicity have in common: They're left handed!
"I’m the only person in my family who is left-handed. And it seems like Lissy favors her left hand, too! " she wrote.
We didn't know that Jinger was left handed -- or that, out of her entire oversized family, she was the only one! We'd assume that out of 19 kids, at least one more of them would be left handed, but nope -- this girl is that unique, and it sounds like her daughter is following in her footsteps.
That's not the only thing Jinger and Felicity have in common, though.
Of course, Felicity isn't even two years old yet, so anything could happen. But from what we know about her so far, she seems like an adventurous little girl who's up for anything -- so much like her mom was as a kid! After all, she did move far away from her family to start a new life. They're both independent like that.
Plus, Jinger and Felicity are both super photogenic. The camera loves them both.
Jinger should definitely share more posts like this.
We love learning more about her and her adorable family, especially when we're still waiting for more episodes of Counting On to arrive. It's really sweet to see how happy she's been (even during a crazy time in the world like this) and that her life panned out to be exactly the way she said she wanted it to be when she was a little kid.
If anyone needs us, Jinger has totally inspired us to go do a puzzle.
