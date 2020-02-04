Jinger Duggar Reveals the Special Way She Stands Out From Her Family

Along with a photo of herself doing a puzzle, Jinger shared some little known facts about herself.

"I can ride the unicycle. It’s actually easier than you may think! " Jinger wrote, adding as her second fact, "I play the harp. I’m not fantastic, but I have the basics down. Do any of you play? "

The harp we knew about -- we've seen her and her sisters playing it on 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On. The unicycle is news to us, though ... and that's something we'd definitely like to see in a video!