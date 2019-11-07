Why Kate Middleton 'Doesn't Think Twice' About Wearing the Same Outfit

The world may be seeing a different side of Kate Middleton as of late -- one that's much more candid and laid back -- but one thing that remains the same for the Duchess of Cambridge is her clothes. Despite killing it in the waist-up dressing department lately for all of her video calls, Kate has been recycling old clothes of hers and "doesn't think twice" about it. 

