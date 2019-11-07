Why Kate Middleton 'Doesn't Think Twice' About Wearing the Same Outfit

But here's the thing: It isn't a Zoom wardrobe, it's just ... her wardrobe. For instance, when Kate rocked a red LK Bennett dress recently for a video chat for VE Day, it was something she had already rocked in 2015 when she attended Wimbledon.

"Like most people, Kate doesn’t think twice about recycling clothes," a royal insider told Us Weekly recently. "She thinks it would be a waste to wear something once and then throw it away."

