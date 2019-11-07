Why Kate Middleton 'Doesn't Think Twice' About Wearing the Same Outfit

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The world may be seeing a different side of Kate Middleton as of late -- one that's much more candid and laid back -- but one thing that remains the same for the Duchess of Cambridge is her clothes. Despite killing it in the waist-up dressing department lately for all of her video calls, Kate has been recycling old clothes of hers and "doesn't think twice" about it.
Kate's Zoom wardrobe is all the rage right now.
But here's the thing: It isn't a Zoom wardrobe, it's just ... her wardrobe. For instance, when Kate rocked a red LK Bennett dress recently for a video chat for VE Day, it was something she had already rocked in 2015 when she attended Wimbledon.
"Like most people, Kate doesn’t think twice about recycling clothes," a royal insider told Us Weekly recently. "She thinks it would be a waste to wear something once and then throw it away."
The duchess doesn't think it would be a good look if she didn't rewear clothes.
The same source told Us Weekly: "And as the UK taxpayers contribute towards the royal family’s upkeep, it wouldn't be a good look if she spent a fortune on clothing." True, true. Though people do love seeing the duchess step out in a new outfit. But! Now it would be in puh-retty bad taste if she was flaunting new duds all the time. So, really, there's no better time to recycle clothing. Or as we call it -- wearing your clothes.
Even though she's always at posh engagements and, you know, lives in a castle, Kate's life isn't super fancy, apparently.
"Everyone thinks that the royals live like wealthy celebrities, but if the truth be known they’re actually pretty frugal with money and don’t lead an extravagant lifestyle" the royal expert went on to tell Us. "They try to be as normal and relatable to the public as possible." Rewearing clothes and complaining about homeschooling certainly is relatable!
And on her days off? Kate dresses down big time.
Although she doesn't rock sweatpants and a ratty old T-shirt (as far as we know), Kate does like to keep things super simple -- and she absolutely doesn't ask for any help. "She usually throws on a pair of jeans and a shirt or sweater," the source said, adding that Kate never enlists a stylist on days off in order to retain some "normalcy."
And even though every designer in the world would love to dress Kate, that's not really her thing.
"Kate doesn’t have a closet full of haute couture gowns" explained the royal expert. "Yes, she has some designer pieces, but she mainly wears high-street brands like Zara, Marks & Spencer, and TopShop when she isn’t attending a posh event."
Very cool. Though, as we all know, no matter what the duchess is wearing, she manages to make it look incredibly refined. We bow down.
