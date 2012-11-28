Harry & Meghan's Surprise Video Call Comes With a Peek at Their Stylish LA Home

Splash News
Talk about a sweet surprise! On Thursday of this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle crashed the video staff meeting of Crisis Text Line. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex popped in -- unbeknownst to most staffers of the company -- to discuss the importance of mental health in the current global climate. And naturally, someone snapped a pic.
One of the organization's employees took a photo and shared it on social media.
After Ricky Neal, one of the company's Atlanta-based employees, shared the photo on Twitter, he wrote: "Still shocked that Meghan and Harry took over our staff meeting yesterday!" Uh ... yeah! We would be, too!
And the Sussexes' appearance was a royal first! Although we've seen Harry and Meghan partake in Zoom meetings separately, we hadn't seen the pair together on a video call yet.
In addition to seeing the Sussexes together, fans were excited to get a peek of Harry and Meghan's new digs.
Currently, Harry and Meghan are renting Tyler Perry's home in LA.
Need we even say it? It looks amazing. Little Archie must be having a seriously good time splashing around in that pool.
Recently, Harry and Meghan decided to take extra precautions to ensure privacy by installing screens that would prevent nearby hikers from being able to peek in and have a look. Probably a good call.
And the inside isn't too shabby either. Check out where Harry and Meghan are staying right now:
Nice, right? Hello! went through Perry's Instagram and pulled a few photos that feature the interior of his incredible home. Look at this stunning room. Again, this isn't where Harry and Meghan are going to live permanently, but as far as interim places go, this is pretty dang nice. Seriously, how tall are those ceilings?
Here's a shot of the kitchen:
We're guessing Meghan, who fancies herself a bit of an amateur chef, is cooking up some seriously delicious meals for Harry and Archie in this space. Oh, the things one could do with that many burners!
Although we're definitely curious to see where Harry and Meghan will end up, glad we got a little peek of where they're shacking up now. Not bad, guys. Not bad at all.
