Former Duggar Employee Explains Why Jim Bob's Empire May Come to an End Soon

A lot of bad press has been coming out about Jim Bob Duggar lately, and now, it sounds like it may all be coming to a head. According to a Duggar insider, Jim Bob's empire may be close to collapsing after years of sharing his family's life on TLC ... and Derick Dillard will likely be to blame.
Can't say we didn't see this coming!
A former Duggar employee says that once Derick writes his tell-all, it's over for Jim Bob.
We've been hearing buzz about Derick writing a book about what really goes on behind the scenes in the Duggar world for a while, and as this insider told The Hollywood Gossip, the unnamed source believes the book is definitely going to happen.
... and when it does, Jim Bob is finished.
"He's definitely gonna do his book, and when he does his book, Jim Bob is done. He is done," the source said.
Supposedly, Jim Bob and Michelle are totally different people when the TLC cameras aren't around.
They might seem sweet (and patient with all 19 of their kids) on TV, but in reality, it's reportedly quite the opposite.
"Jim Bob's a totally different animal when the camera's not on him," the source said. "So is his wife. I've seen her in a howling mood when she thinks no one's around. You'd be in the hallway, or you'd be in the office, and all of a sudden, you hear her spouting off at these kids or running after them with a spoon or a spatula."
We can't even imagine Michelle yelling at her kids. She always uses such a quiet voice!
What Derick has to say about Jim Bob could end up bringing 'Counting On' to an end, too.
"All you see on TV is the angelic smile and the holier than thou attitude," the source added. "I don't think that Counting On is gonna go on very much longer myself. Not after all of this. I could see it coming to an end this year."
As much as we'd hate to see that happen, if things involving Jim Bob really are as bad as they're making it sound, we can't see how it could continue.
This falls in line with other recent reports that Jim Bob has been lawyering up lately.
Earlier this month, another source told The Hollywood Gossip that Jim Bob is battening down the hatches and preparing himself for what Derick will reveal.
This could get bad.
It's going to be interesting to see how all of this unfolds.
From the reports that just keep coming out, it sounds like the upcoming months have the potential to get apocalyptic for Jim Bob. We can't even imagine what would happen if he was taken down publicly, especially if Derick is the one to do it after all the tea he's spilled over the years.
We'll just have to wait and see ... but Jim Bob and Michelle should probably prepare themselves for the worst.
