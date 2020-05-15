17 Ways the Royals Are Giving Back During Our New Normal

Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images



Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images We're living in unprecedented times right now, and as people all over the world are figuring out how to live their lives in the new normal routines we've all had to develop, the royal family is busy giving back -- just as they always have. As frontline workers are dedicating themselves and risking their own health to keep everyone else safe, the royals are getting to work, too -- and it's not just Prince William and Kate Middleton who have been part of the efforts so far, either. Just about everyone has been pitching in to do their part, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are all the way over in the United States these days.

Even though Prince Charles was ill himself, even he (and wife Camilla) have pitched in to help however they can, and Kate and Will have also made sure that all three of their children have taken part in their efforts to help others and share their appreciation for healthcare workers, too.

Read on for all the ways the royal family has been giving back during the new normal. It's a difficult time for so many people, and the future feels so uncertain. But through it all, there are plenty of people who are helping to make things easier and better for those who are suffering, and that includes the royals we know and love.

Here's what the family's been up to over the past couple of months. It seems like they've been keeping busy, and we know that everyone they've helped so far must be so thankful. Their optimism and their willingness to volunteer is definitely contagious!