17 Ways the Royals Are Giving Back During Our New Normal

We're living in unprecedented times right now, and as people all over the world are figuring out how to live their lives in the new normal routines we've all had to develop, the royal family is busy giving back -- just as they always have. As frontline workers are dedicating themselves and risking their own health to keep everyone else safe, the royals are getting to work, too -- and it's not just Prince William and Kate Middleton who have been part of the efforts so far, either. Just about everyone has been pitching in to do their part, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are all the way over in the United States these days.
Even though Prince Charles was ill himself, even he (and wife Camilla) have pitched in to help however they can, and Kate and Will have also made sure that all three of their children have taken part in their efforts to help others and share their appreciation for healthcare workers, too.
Read on for all the ways the royal family has been giving back during the new normal. It's a difficult time for so many people, and the future feels so uncertain. But through it all, there are plenty of people who are helping to make things easier and better for those who are suffering, and that includes the royals we know and love.
Here's what the family's been up to over the past couple of months. It seems like they've been keeping busy, and we know that everyone they've helped so far must be so thankful. Their optimism and their willingness to volunteer is definitely contagious!
Will & Kate's (Virtually) Meeting With Children & Their Caretakers1
In honor of Easter, Will and Kate made a video call to children and their teachers who were keeping schools open while the others were shut down to make sure that the vulnerable kids and the kids of essential workers had somewhere to go during the day. It seemed like a really sweet gesture, and both the kids and the teachers were happy to talk to Will and Kate.
Princess Charlotte's Food Deliveries2
In the birthday portraits that Will and Kate shared of Princess Charlotte as she turned five this year, she was packaging up and delivering food to people in the UK who were isolating. Even from such a young age, Charlotte is pitching in, and knowing how important helping others has always been to both of her parents, we don't doubt this tradition will end up continuing on.
Sarah Ferguson Bringing Food to Essential Workers3
Also on the food distribution chain was Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. After she was seen receiving a food delivery at her home in Windsor, Sarah delivered the snacks to healthcare workers in London as part of a larger effort for the royal family -- and people all over the United Kingdom -- to help share their appreciation for NHS workers during this time.
Princess Eugenie Helping Out at Food Banks4
As she shared on Instagram, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank got involved by helping the Salvation Army supply food to food banks.
"When they invited Jack and I to their newly created hub to pack boxes, we jumped at the chance," she wrote in an Instagram post. "As a group of volunteers we helped pack trolleys of food that are then taken and distributed to the Army's hugely important and much needed food banks that feed thousands across the UK."
Eugenie Also Helping NHS Workers5
As Express reported, working with the Salvation Army wasn't the only way Beatrice and Jack have been giving back. They also took food from Angie's Little Food Shop to Imperial College, London, dropping it off to the NHS workers -- similar to what her mom, Sarah, had done. Sounds like this entire branch of the royal family tree has been extra busy during this time!
Sophie Wessex Is Helping Provide Food6
The Countess of Wessex -- who's rumored to be in the running as a replacement for Harry and Meghan in their royal duties -- has been at a kitchen in London, helping make food for NHS workers.
"Sophie's done a fabulous job. She's got stuck into everything, cooking, prep work and cleaning," Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, who told Sophie about the opportunity, told Express. "She's done it privately, without any fanfare, and the staff think she's incredible. The team here are giving everything and it's been a real boost to morale."
Meghan & Harry Delivering Meals7
Even though they're living in the United States these days, Meghan and Harry both got involved in helping get food to those who need it in the Los Angeles area. They partnered up with Project Angel Food to deliver food to people in the area with chronic illnesses, and they were spotted out on the street, wearing masks as they got out there to help people.
Visiting NHS Workers8
At the very beginning of the outbreak, Kate and WIll wasted no time visiting NHS workers in person, sharing their experience on Instagram in the process.
"Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most," Will wrote.
The Queen's Broadcast9
In a rare statement from Queen Elizabeth, who has been isolating at Windsor Castle, she addressed the UK in early April, letting people know that her thoughts were with them. "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again," she said.
Celebrating International Nurses Day10
Various members of the royal family joined together for a video to thank healthcare workers in honor of International Nurses Day in May, and so many of them got involved. Not only did Kate and Will participate, but so did Prince Charles, Camilla, Sophie, and even Queen Elizabeth, video chatting with frontline workers who seemed really happy to be chatting with the royals.
William Opening Up the Palace Grounds11
Even though Will, Kate, and their kids are spending most of their time at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk these days, Will made a decision to help those who were still in London. He opened up the Kensington Palace grounds so that NHS air ambulance workers would be able to land and refuel on the helicopter landing that is usually reserved for private royal use, saving them valuable time.
Prince William's Skit12
As part of the BBC's Big Night In, which helped raise money for organizations who are all involved in helping people at this time, William appeared in a skit with Stephen Fry, and he was actually pretty funny -- cracking jokes about Tiger King and offering up some much needed laughs and levity at a time when everything feels so heavy. As a bonus, the rest of his fam even appeared at the end, too.
Clapping For Carers13
Princess Charlotte isn't the only royal kid who has gotten involved in the family's efforts. Towards the beginning of the outbreak, Will and Kate shared an adorable video of all three of their children, including Louis, clapping for NHS workers while standing outside of Anmer Hall. Not only were all three of them adorable, but it was also a sweet moment for them to say thank you.
Kate's Photography Project14
Kate combined her talent and her ability to reach out to others with her latest photography project. Teaming up with the National Portrait Gallery, Kate's Hold Still project, encouraging people to share what this time looks like to them to be displayed later this year.
"We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country," Kate said in a statement. "Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable."
Opening Up the National Emergencies Trust15
Back in March, Prince William announced that he was opening up the National Emergencies Trust to help with the efforts to stop the crisis in the UK, sharing a video about the trust.
"The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way -- which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important," he said. "The National Emergencies Trust has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the coronavirus outbreak."
Prince Harry's Invictus Games Video16
Unfortunately, stay at home orders meant that Harry's passion project, the Invictus Games, couldn't go on as scheduled this year. So instead, on the day that the opening ceremonies were supposed to happen, Harry released a video, encouraging those who were set to compete to participate in the activities they'd set up online and sharing that the new dates for the games would be released soon.
Thanking the Postal Workers17
Prince Charles and Camilla took the opportunity to reach out to the postal workers at the Royal Mail, thanking them for their service as frontline workers at this time.
“Today, as many people -- ourselves included -- are obliged to stay at home, Royal Mail plays an absolutely vital role in keeping family and friends in touch with one another. For that, we can only say how deeply grateful we are and send you our kindest wishes," they said in a statement.