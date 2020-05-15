12 Royal Rules Meghan Caught Heat for Breaking That Kate Broke & Didn't

Marty Melville/AFP via Getty Images
Meghan Markle reportedly thinks that Kate Middleton has been treated better by the royal family than she was, and she may be right. There's a terrible double standard when it comes to how people and the press talk about Kate versus Meghan. From the moment she married Harry, Meghan became the topic of posts about all the protocols she was breaking and how she kept doing things that the queen disapproved of.
However, many of the supposed royal "rules" that Meghan broke during her time as Duchess of Sussex had already been broken before ... by Kate. Only when Kate broke them, no one noticed or talked about it -- and if they did talk about it, it was to praise Kate for shaking up tradition.
A source recently told the Daily Mail that Meghan allegedly complained to her friends about how the royal family never stood behind her like they would have for Kate. "No one would have put up with it, and the broken and outdated system would have been revised" if Kate had been subjected to the nasty press attacks, according to the source. "Those outlets responsible for their vicious attacks would have been shut out."
Perhaps that's true, but since Kate Middleton so rarely got bad press, it's hard to know. One thing is for sure, though, royal fans and media outlets alike were not always kind to Meghan like they were to Kate -- and that's got to wear on a person. (No wonder Meghan didn't want to be in the royal spotlight anymore.) All anyone ever did was point out all the things she was supposedly doing wrong ... but when she broke these 12 rules, they'd already been broken by Kate.
-
Skipping the Queen's Christmas1
Much was made about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry skipping Christmas with the queen last year to celebrate quietly with Meghan's mom, but Meghan's detractors must have forgotten that Kate and Wills did the same thing in 2016. Instead of going to Sandringham with the queen, Kate and Will went to Berkshire for the holiday with Kate's parents. Perhaps people didn't realize since there were still photos of the family going to church, but they were definitely not with the Queen.
-
New Mom Struggles in the Spotlight2
While Meghan was chastised for "complaining" about things like the intense pressure on her following baby Archie's birth, Kate spoke about her own struggles with being a public new mom on a podcast and got nothing but praise for her candidness. Kate spoke about having to do a photoshoot hours after giving birth and called the experience "terrifying." Yet, she didn't get the blowback Meghan has.
-
-
Meghan Wore a Crossbody Bag3
When Meghan Markle wore a crossbody purse on a trip to Scotland, she got called out for breaking from royal tradition. Usually, royal women carry clutches which they can use to delicately cover themselves as they get out of cars in front of photographers and to avoid handshakes. Meghan's chic green purse goes so well with her outfit and is super cute, but it caused quite a stir.
-
Kate's Worn a Crossbody Bag, Too4
Meanwhile, when Kate wore a crossbody bag to a polo match, Hello! magazine proudly declared of her fashion choice, "We approve!" Kate can get away with doing the exact same things that Meghan does, but it doesn't become the huge deal that it does with Meghan. Nobody wrote that Kate was breaking protocol with her purse choice.
-
-
Trademarking Titles5
When people found out that Meghan had trademarked Sussex Royal, they flipped out. But Kate Middleton did the same thing for her own brand in 2013, and the palace released a statement defending the choice. "[It] protects ... against other people using its name illegally," the statement said.
Nobody came to Meghan's defense seven years later.
-
Not Wearing a Hat With the Queen6
Meghan's first official event with the queen went well except for one major thing: The duchess got blasted for not wearing a hat when the queen was wearing one. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Glamour that she thinks that's one of the only times the palace was truly upset by one of Meghan's protocol breaks. "I think possibly eyebrows were raised when she didn't wear a hat on her first official engagement with the queen, and I do think that was a mistake," Nicholl said.
-
-
Kate Also Skipped the Hat7
However, no one cared when both Kate and Duchess Camilla didn't wear hats at an engagement with the queen in 2012. It was also one of Kate's first engagements with the queen like it was for Meghan, and she got a free pass for the faux pas. It doesn't seem like the press at the time even noticed. Not so for Meghan. The press notices everything with her.
-
Meghan Hugged a Fan8
When Meghan hugged a young fan, it was a protocol break, according to the press. "Royals typically only use a handshake as a greeting because there are very specific rules about touching royals," Town and Country reported about the moment. But Meghan is far from the first royal to dole out a hug. On that very same trip Prince Harry also hugged fans, and Kate has done so many times.
-
-
Kate Has Doled Out Hugs Before9
Take this moment in 2014, when Kate hugged a young girl during the royals' Australia and New Zealand trip -- and that's just one of the many, many times that the princess has doled out more than a handshake when greeting her fans. When Kate hugs people, it's not called a protocol break like it is for Meghan. Instead, Kate's hugs are described by the press as "heartwarming" moments.
-
Wearing a Pantsuit10
For one of her first solo events in 2018, Meghan donned a smart black pantsuit. She's used to wearing suits from all her time playing Rachel Zane on the appropriately-titled show Suits, but she caught flack for the chic outfit, with InStyle writing that the queen allegedly disapproves of non-dress or skirt outfits at royal functions.
-
-
Kate Wore a Pink Pantsuit11
If the queen disapproves of pantsuits, then no one told Kate, because she recently donned an all-pink suit. A photo of Kate in the outfit was even posted to the official Royal Family Instagram that's meant to document the queen's life -- so maybe Queen Elizabeth doesn't disapprove as much as the press would believe. Meghan was probably just fine wearing that perfectly normal, nice outfit to that event.
-
Meghan Crosses Her Legs12
On more than one occasion, photographers have caught Meghan crossing her legs at the knee instead of at the ankle. Usually, female members of the royal family do the dainty "duchess slant" popularized by Kate Middleton but adhered to by others royals, like Princess Diana. But just because Kate usually gently slants her legs to avoid upskirt shots, it doesn't mean she never crosses her legs like Meghan.
-
-
Kate Doesn't Always "Duchess Slant"13
Here's Kate with her legs crossed at an event just like Meghan. Nothing was made of this photo of Kate though, nor all the times that other royals -- like Camilla Parker-Bowles --have crossed their legs in the same way. Meanwhile, poor Meghan can't catch a break about how she's supposedly breaking protocol by crossing her legs.
-
Meghan's Off-the-Shoulder Dress14
Starting from the time Meghan got married in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress to when she wore this pink shoulder-baring gown, people have chastised her for showing too much skin as a royal. (As if.) This blush, off-the-shoulder dress was worn by Meghan to the Trooping the Color in 2018 that marked the queen's birthday. It's stunning and should have received only positive attention.
-
-
Kate's Off-the-Shoulder Dress Won Her Praise15
Funnily enough, Kate received nothing but praise for her red off-the-shoulder dress. Never mind that she also wore it to an event celebrating the queen's birthday, just like Meghan did. Instead, the princess' look was called "her hottest" yet. There's definitely a double standard as far as what Meghan gets criticized for that Kate gets praised for.
-
Meghan Closed Her Own Car Door16
How dare she! Meghan broke another "protocol" when she closed her own car door on her way to an event instead of waiting for a staffer to close it for her. Although not a strict rule, usually, most royal family members have their doors open and shut for them. But Meghan's just like us and prefers to do some tasks herself. This one is an easy one to do, but the duchess probably had no idea that she'd cause such a stir.
-
-
Kate Has Closed Her Door Before, Too17
Everyone can just calm down, because Meghan's not the first member of the royal family to slam a car door shut. Kate's done it many times before, she just doesn't get a whole press write up when it happens. For what it's worth, William has also shut his own door. Even the queen herself has closed a door before too.
It's really NBD.
-
Meghan's Skirt was Deemed Too Short18
A pregnant Meghan stepped out in a chic black and white dress, blazer, heels, and bare legs last March for an International Women's Day event. Almost immediately, she was hit with accusations that her dress showed off too much leg. Guess the hemline police weren't patrolling when Kate wore almost the exact same outfit when she was pregnant with Prince George.
-
-
Kate's Look Is Identical to Meghan's19
Just like Meghan did in 2019, Kate had on a black and white dress, blazer, heels, and bare legs when she visited the Warner Bros. Studios in 2013. Her hemline is just as short -- if not shorter -- than Meghan's, but she didn't receive the same backlash that Meghan did. Poor Meghan may have thought if she just copied a Kate look she'd be in the clear. Nope!
-
Wearing Wedges20
Meghan has donned wedges a couple of times -- including on a visit to the beach -- which seems like a very fitting time to wear wedges. Nevertheless, she was called out by the press for the break of protocol, because, supposedly, the queen doesn't like wedges as much as traditional pumps. And then, horror of horrors, Meghan took off her shoes to walk on the sand ... like anybody would.
-
-
When Kate Wears Wedges, She Gets Praised21
The princess does wear pumps often, but she also often wears boots, open-toed shoes, and, yes, wedges. When Kate wore the look, she was praised by the very same outlet that called Meghan out. "Kate Middleton Just Proved That These Are the Most Versatile Shoes of the Summer," their headline read -- and there wasn't a single mention in the piece about protocol, or how the queen hates wedges.