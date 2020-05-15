12 Royal Rules Meghan Caught Heat for Breaking That Kate Broke & Didn't

Image: Marty Melville/AFP via Getty Images



Marty Melville/AFP via Getty Images Meghan Markle reportedly thinks that Kate Middleton has been treated better by the royal family than she was, and she may be right. There's a terrible double standard when it comes to how people and the press talk about Kate versus Meghan. From the moment she married Harry, Meghan became the topic of posts about all the protocols she was breaking and how she kept doing things that the queen disapproved of. However, many of the supposed royal "rules" that Meghan broke during her time as Duchess of Sussex had already been broken before ... by Kate. Only when Kate broke them, no one noticed or talked about it -- and if they did talk about it, it was to praise Kate for shaking up tradition.

A source recently told the Daily Mail that Meghan allegedly complained to her friends about how the royal family never stood behind her like they would have for Kate. "No one would have put up with it, and the broken and outdated system would have been revised" if Kate had been subjected to the nasty press attacks, according to the source. "Those outlets responsible for their vicious attacks would have been shut out."

Perhaps that's true, but since Kate Middleton so rarely got bad press, it's hard to know. One thing is for sure, though, royal fans and media outlets alike were not always kind to Meghan like they were to Kate -- and that's got to wear on a person. (No wonder Meghan didn't want to be in the royal spotlight anymore.) All anyone ever did was point out all the things she was supposedly doing wrong ... but when she broke these 12 rules, they'd already been broken by Kate.