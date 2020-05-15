20 Celebrity Breakups of 2020 Thus Far

Splash News
This year has been a difficult in more ways than one, but particularly for these celebrities who have gone through -- or currently are going through -- a break up. It seems like so many loved-up celebs are calling it quits these days, and we hate to see it. Last year, there were so many broken hearts, but it looks like this year is already set to break that record. Some couples have been together for over a decade, while others had just started out their relationships. Celeb breakups are often majorly messy, but some of these former couples are being mature and handling their separation with class. Breaking up is hard to do, but even more so when all eyes are on these celebs' every move. Hopefully, lessons can be learned through these heartbreaking moments.
Believe it or not, there have been a lot of celebrities breaking up this year thus far ... and something tells us this is only the beginning. Some celebs were just testing the relationship waters, meanwhile, others were in decades-long marriages that came crashing down. From royal couples who split, to actors and TV personalities, nobody is immune to heartbreak. Some of these breakups sparked from infidelity rumors, while others had even more dire circumstances attached.
Not every breakup is dramatic though, and many broke things off amicably. It's especially devastating when breakups involve children and break apart families. A few couples were married for years and had multiple children from the relationship. We're only five months into 2020, so we're sure there are still many celeb breakups to come. Here are 20 celeb splits of the year so far.
Channing Tatum & Jessie J1
At the beginning of the year, it seemed like everything was hearts and butterflies for actor Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J who had just gotten back together after splitting at the end of 2019. Sadly, though, the two have decided to officially part ways in April, and now, it looks like they are done for good. A source told People of their breakup, "They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on. It’s totally amicable."
Caterina Scorsone & Rob Giles2
After ten years of marriage Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone filed for divorce from husband Rob Giles on March 1. Giles is a singer-songwriter and has worked in the entertainment for more than a decade. The reasons behind their split are veiled, but she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for separation. The two share three children, ages 7, 3, and 5 months.
Ray J & Princess Love3
Multiple sources report that Princess Love and Ray J have officially filed for divorce after living separately for the past three months. The two had been married since 2016, and share two children -- their latest born only four months ago. Drama has circulated the former couple, with Princess Love accusing Ray J of stranding her and their daughter, Melody, 1, in Las Vegas.
A representative told People in a statement about their divorce, "It's a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation."
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler4
Former Hills star Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, the ex Chicago Bears quarterback, announced their divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. Cavallari shared a sweet photo of the two and wrote the devastating news.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
The two first got together in 2010 after being introduced by mutual friend Giuliana Rancic, marrying in 2013. They share three children: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.
Colbie Caillat & Justin Young5
Singer Colbie Caillat broke off her engagement with her bandmate and partner of ten years, Justin Young. Caillat shared in a statement the news of their breakup, and confirmed that they will remain friends.
"This is difficult for us to share, but we want to be honest with you all. After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I have ended our relationship. We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. And we will continue to work and make music together, as we always have. It will be hard, but often times the hard choice is the right choice and the path that will allow each of us to move forward and to grow. We continue to be overwhelmed with gratitude for our love and time together."
Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy6
Many were surprised by Mary-Kate Olsen, 33, and Olivier Sarkozy's, 50, big age difference, but the two seemed like a happy couple. Apparently, things have gotten messy in quarantine, resulting in Mary-Kate filing for divorce. The Full House alum, who owns multiple fashion companies and has a fortune from her work as an actor, has a protective prenup that is reportedly being enforced in the messy uncoupling.
June Smollett & Josiah Bell7
Friday Night Lights alum Jurnee Smollett filed for divorce from her husband, Josiah Bell, after nearly a decade of marriage. A source told Us Weekly that the actor's attorney dropped off paperwork in March. The two were married in 2010 and share a son, 3-year-old Hunter. The last post between the two was a birthday post from Bell to his now-ex last October.
Lana Del Rey & Sean ’Sticks’ Larkin8
Musician Lana Del Rey and her reality star cop boyfriend, Sean "Sticks" Larkin, quietly broke up this year. In the profile, Larkin said, "Right now, we're just friends. We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now." The two were first spotted together on a date in Central Park in last September, and Sean accompanied Lana to the 2020 Grammy's.
Elisabeth Röhm & Jonathan T. Colby9
Law and Order actor Elisabeth Röhm just called off her engagement to judge Jonathan T. Colby who serves as a judge on the 11th judicial circuit. Colby proposed at their home in La Jolla, California over a year ago, but it seems the verdict is in, and they won't get their happily ever after.
"Jonathan and Elisabeth are on good terms and remaining friends, but they were living different lives and have different priorities at this time. Sadly, they’ve decided not to get married," a source confirmed to Us Weekly in March that the two would not follow through with the marriage.
Taika Waititi & Chelsea Winstanley10
Oscar-winning writer and director Taika Waititi and Oscar-nominated producer Chelsea Winstanley were thought to be married, but apparently, they have been separated for the past two years. The two New Zealand natives met almost 20 years ago and married in 2012. Now, Waititi has been spotted out with new romantic interests. The former couple share two daughters, ages 4 and 7.
Amanda Bynes & Paul Michael11
Only three weeks after announcing their engagement in mid-February, Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael broke things off. Amidst the break-up news, Bynes also revealed that she was pregnant. However, only a month later, she sadly shared that she lost the baby. Bynes has been in and out of mental health treatment centers, and celebrated 14 months of sobriety in March.
Ne-Yo & Crystal Renay12
Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo met his now ex-wife, Crystal Renay Smith, in 2015 while he was working on his album Non-Fiction. The two married in 2016, with an over-the-top ceremony and have two sons together. During a recent episode of the podcast Private Talk with Alexis Texas, the musician revealed the two have split.
"Slowly but surely it's becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce," he said. "It's not a sad thing... long story short, I'm never gonna talk bad about her; I'm not that person. There's nothing bad to say about her; she's a fantastic woman. She's the mother of my children. She's always gonna be that, and I will always respect her."
Peter Phillips & Autumn Phillips13
Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, and his soon-to-be ex-wife Autumn Phillips have decided to divorce. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news in a statement, "The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one." The couple's main priority will be their two daughters, Savannah, 9, and Isla, 7.
The Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones & Countess of Snowdon Serena Armstrong-Jones14
Another royal couple has decided to call it quits this year. Queen Elizabeth's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, and his wife, Countess Serena Armstrong-Jones, are divorcing. Armstrong-Jones is the son of the late Princess Margaret, the queen's younger sister, who died in 2002. The couple were married in 1993 and have two children together.
James Cannon & Joanne Froggatt15
Joanne Froggatt, who played Anna Bates on Downton Abbey, and her husband of eight years, James Cannon, have decided to separate. The two were not only married partners, but also business ones. They own a production company called Run It that they still plan to operate together, despite their separation. The two UK natives were married in 2012 at a church ceremony in Oxfordshire.
Jesse Metcalfe & Cara Santana16
After more than a decade together, Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana decided to bring their relationship to a close. Metcalfe proposed nearly three years ago, but the two never made it down the aisle. After Metcalfe was spotted with other women in January (yikes), infidelity rumors began flying. Santana's bestie, Olivia Culpo, reportedly referenced the cheating rumors in an Instagram Story.
David Koechner & Leigh Koechner17
After 22 years of marriage Anchorman star and comedian David Koechner filed for divorce from his wife, Leigh, in January. The two seem to be keeping things amicable for their five children, spending Christmas together. But that's not stopping his former misses from getting a few things off her chest as Leigh produces a self-help podcast that is going to dive into her own personal divorce experiences.
"As most of you know, I only teach from my experiences and learnings. I am in divorce proceedings right now and learning so damn much. Boy did it hurt (for years), but now I see the beauty it has and is bringing. Life isn’t happening to us, it is happening for us," she wrote in an Instagram post.
Rihanna & Hassan Jameel18
Reports surfaced in January that Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel, broke things off. The busy business mogul's life didn't match up to her boyfriends, so the two weren't a good "long-term match," according to sources.
"Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship," sources said. Rihanna has shared in recent interviews that she is excited for a family one day but seems to be content with her successful beauty and fashion empire.
Jesse James & Alexis DeJoria19
Jesse James has had quite a few famous exes -- including Sandra Bullock and Kat Von D -- but it seemed like his latest relationship was ever-lasting. Sadly, that's not the case, and after seven years of marriage, he and Alexis DeJoria have decided to split. James hosts a reality show on the Discovery Channel, Monster Garage, in which he transforms cars into monster trucks. In a lengthy, now-deleted Instagram post, James shared the news of their divorce.
Garcelle Beauvais & Michael Elliot20
One of the newest housewives from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais, announced she's split from her beau, Michael Elliot. The two only went public with their relationship a few months ago last December at the premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level. In a blunt Instagram post on February 9, Beauvais shared, "Plot Twist... I'm Single." According to Us Weekly, the two have known each other for more than 20 years and were connected through a mutual friend.